Diamondbacks vs. Brewers odds: Data engineer on 10-2 run locks in MLB picks for May 23

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a Wednesday matinee (1:10 p.m. ET). The Brewers are -112, meaning it would take a $112 bet to win $100. Conversely, a $100 wager on the Diamondbacks would net $103. The over-under on total runs set by Vegas is 8.5.

A predictive data engineer with over $1 million in DFS winnings, McClure launched the wOBA Projection Model for MLB picks in 2016. The acronym stands for weighted on-base average -- an advanced stat that measures each player's overall offensive contributions per plate appearance.

His model has been especially accurate when it comes to picking Brewers games -- McClure has nailed 10 of his past 12 picks involving the Brew Crew.

McClure knows these teams are heading in opposite directions. Milwaukee (29-19) has won six of eight, the lone losses being 2-1 and 3-1 decisions. Arizona (25-22) has dropped nine of 10, the lone victory a 2-1 home win over the Brewers.

When it comes to offense, no team is hitting worse than the D-Backs, who are a miserable .217 on the season. They're second-to-last in runs scored (3.8 per game) and only once in the past seven games have they managed more than two runs.

The results have been mixed for Brewers starter Brent Suter (3-3, 4.72), but he was solid in his last outing, holding the Twins to one run over five innings. The same goes for Zack Godley (4-3, 3.78), who allowed one earned run (three total) over six innings against the Mets.

McClure's complex computer model has found several key reasons to back one side -- much of it has to do with the starting pitchers and the lineups they're facing Wednesday.

