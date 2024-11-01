The Los Angeles Dodgers captured their eighth World Series title in franchise history earlier this week. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games, and recorded a 7-6 comeback victory against their American League counterparts in Game 5.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman earned World Series MVP honors for his performance throughout the series. Freeman ended up hitting a home run in each of the first four games of the 2024 World Series, including launching a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 to lift the Dodgers to a 6-3 win in 10 innings.

Freeman also knocked in a pair of runs in the decisive Game 5 to help bring the Dodgers back. Throughout the series, Freeman posted a .300 batting average to go along with four home runs and 12 RBI when it was all said and done.

The 2024 World Series title was the first for the Dodgers since the team won it all in 2020. Unfortunately for that group of players, that World Series came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the team never had a chance to celebrate their accomplishment with a parade.

Here are some of the most iconic moments from Friday's World Series parade in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles traffic is no joke. In fact, even the Dodgers buses got stuck in traffic prior to the start of Friday's championship parade.

The Dodgers players paid tribute to former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela on what would've been his 64th birthday by singing him "Happy Birthday." It was a touching gesture to the former Dodgers great that died last month prior to the start of the World Series.

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez took his shirt off early in Friday's festivities. However, Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani admitted that he wouldn't be doing the same.

Speaking of Ohtani, it wouldn't be a World Series parade if Ohtani's beloved dog "Decoy" wasn't in attendance.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was fired up when he took the stage at Dodgers Stadium. Roberts even exclaimed that he wanted to "run it back next year."

Kike Hernandez took to the microphone and heaped some praise on Dodgers and rapper Ice Cube, who performed prior to Game 2 in Los Angeles.

Outfielder Mooke Betts has already won three World Series rings with two of them coming with the Dodgers. Betts let it be known that he wants to put one on each finger and get to five World Series titles.

Shohei Ohtani also took an opportunity to thank the Dodger fanbase for their support.