Spring Hill College, a Division II school, was hosting the University of Mobile on the diamond Wednesday in a game that ended up getting out of hand.

In the bottom half of the 11th inning, Mobile pitcher Isidro Jimenez was on the mound with two outs and two runners on base. Spring Hill College shortstop Seth Williams popped the ball up behind home plate to end the inning with the game still tied 5-5.

Following Mobile recording the third out, Jimenez emphatically celebrated by screaming in the direction of Williams, who definitely wasn't a fan of Jimenez's actions. Williams immediately got into the face of Jimenez and the two began yelling at one another.

Seconds later, both benches emptied and the game got out of hand. A Mobile player ended up shoving Williams and a brawl ensued around home plate.

According to Spring Hill College administrators, the game was suspended after the fight broke out.

"During Tuesday's baseball game between Spring Hill and Mobile, play was suspended after the 11th inning following an on-field altercation involving members of both teams," Spring Hill College said in a statement to WKRG 5. "SHC holds all of our student-athletes and coaches to the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship. What occurred does not reflect the values of our program or institution."

The brawl is currently being reviewed by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Southern States Athletic Conference and the umpires.