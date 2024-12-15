The ball from Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam to win Game 1 of this year's World Series has sold for $1.56 million at auction, according to a statement by SCP Auctions. Bidding on the historic ball ran through Saturday night.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, Freeman drilled his first pitch from Nestor Cortes 413 feet, giving the Dodgers the win via the very first walk-off grand slam in World Series history. Freeman's grand slam would propel the Dodgers to an advantage in the series they would never relinquish, as they defeated the Yankees in five games for their eighth World Series title.

Freeman's World Series ball is now the third-most valuable baseball ever sold, two of which are now part of the Dodgers' 2024 season. Earlier this year, the ball from Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run in his 50-50 season sold for $4.392 million, breaking a record that had been set by the sale of Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball from the 1998 season at $3.005 million.

This marks the second time this week that an artifact from the 2024 World Series has been sold at auction. Earlier this week, the fly ball dropped by Aaron Judge to spark the Yankees' Game 5 fifth-inning meltdown sold for more than $43,000.