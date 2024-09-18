The Los Angeles Dodgers can cross another name off their list of potential playoff rotation members. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Wednesday that right-hander Gavin Stone continues to experience shoulder soreness and as a result is "very unlikely" to return this season. The Dodgers issued a similar update on Tyler Glasnow over the weekend, potentially putting them down two quality arms.

Stone, 25, has not appeared in a game since August 31. In 25 starts prior to his deactivation, he amassed a 3.53 ERA (111 ERA+) and a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions have been worth an estimated 1.8 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

At the time of Stone's initial injury, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman expressed uncertainty about if Stone would be able to return this season.

"I'm not sure," Friedman told MLB.com. "I'm optimistic he is going to do everything he possibly can. There's just so much unknown around it that we're going to do all we can to dominate each day, and hopefully, when he starts throwing, he can ramp up from there. It's just hard to speculate right now."

Stone and Glasnow are just two of the starting pitchers the Dodgers are down. Other names on the injured list include Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, River Ryan, and Emmet Sheehan. In turn, the Dodgers are currently sporting a rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, and Landon Knack.

The Dodgers also announced on Wednesday that they had optioned right-hander Bobby Miller to Triple-A. The move comes less than a day after his latest rough outing, as he surrendered four runs on seven hits over two innings against the Miami Marlins.

The Dodgers enter Wednesday with an 89-62 record, giving them a 3 1/2 game edge in the National League West. The Dodgers are two games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL's second seed, as well as two games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the No. 1 seed.