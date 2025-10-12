The Milwaukee Brewers, the top overall seed in Major League Baseball's postseason, became the fourth and final team to advance to the league championship round on Saturday night. The Brewers advanced to their first NLCS since 2018 when they defeated the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of their NLDS matchup to take the best-of-five series by a 3-2 margin. Milwaukee will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers for the opportunity to represent the Senior Circuit in this year's World Series.

Whereas the Dodgers are making their fourth NLCS appearance in six years, the Brewers have reached this stage just twice since moving to the NL in 1998: back in 2018 (when they met the Dodgers) and in 2011, when they were knocked off by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers are attempting to become MLB's first repeat World Series champions since the New York Yankees won three in a row in 1998-2000.

Dodgers vs. Brewers schedule



Date Start time/score TV Live stream Game 1 Mon., Oct. 13 8:08 p.m ET TBS fubo Game 2 Tue., Oct. 14 8:08 p.m ET TBS fubo Game 3 Thur., Oct. 16 TBD TBS fubo Game 4 Fri., Oct. 17 TBD TBS fubo Game 5 (if nec.) Sat., Oct. 18 TBD TBS fubo Game 6 (if nec.) Mon., Oct. 20 TBD TBS fubo Game 7 (if nec.) Tue., Oct. 21 TBD TBS fubo

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 1 info

Time : 8:08 p.m. ET | Date : Mon., Oct. 13

: 8:08 p.m. ET | : Mon., Oct. 13 Location : American Family Field -- Milwaukee

: American Family Field -- Milwaukee TV channel : TBS | Live stream : HBO Max

: TBS | : HBO Max Starting pitchers : RHP Shohei Ohtani (LAD) vs. TBA (MIL)

: RHP Shohei Ohtani (LAD) vs. TBA (MIL) Odds: Dodgers -151, Brewers +124 (via DraftKings)

NLCS storylines

Dodgers: As noted in the introduction, the Dodgers are seeking to become MLB's first repeat World Series champion since the Yankees won three in a row back in 1998-2000. The Dodgers' road here included series victories against the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies. During the regular season, the Dodgers went 0-6 against the Brewers and were outscored by a 15-run margin. Of course, the Dodgers would point out that all of those games occurred in a small window in July,

Brewers: The Brewers, by virtue of having the best record in all of MLB, earned a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. That means they'll host four games if this goes seven. Additionally, it means that their series against the Cubs represented their first action of the playoffs. The Brewers are looking for their first pennant in either league since 1982.

Series prediction

jThis should be a great series between two of the best managed organizations in sports. I picked the Dodgers to win the World Series, meaning I'm obligated to choose them here. That isn't meant as disrespect to the Brewers -- it wouldn't register as a surprise if MLB's best team during the regular season took this series -- it just means I owe it to everyone to be consistent with these things. Hence: Dodgers in seven.