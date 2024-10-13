The 2024 MLB postseason continues Sunday night with Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers had a Wild Card Series bye and eliminated the NL West rival San Diego Padres in the Division Series to get here. The Mets went through the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series.

The NLCS is a best-of-seven and the winner will face either the Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees in the World Series. That series begins Monday night at Yankee Stadium. With the necessary throat-clearing out of the way, here now is one question for each team heading into Sunday's Game 1 matchup between the Dodgers and Mets.

Dodgers: How much can they get from Freeman?

This is as much a general NLCS question as it is a Game 1 question. Freddie Freeman has been playing on a sprained right ankle all postseason and he is clearly not 100%. He can't move without limping or grimacing, and the Dodgers pulled him for defense late in their Game 4 and 5 wins over the Padres. In the sixth inning of Game 5, Freeman had to range far to his right to make a play on a ground ball, and flip it to the pitcher covering first. The Dodgers then used a mound visit to give their first baseman a quick break.

"In the old days, when there was no mound visit limit, you would do that to give the pitcher a break," Max Muncy said after the Game 5 win. "We were all like, 'Hey let's take a breather. This is for Freddie, it isn't for (pitcher Evan Phillips).'"

Freeman went 4 for 14 (.286) in the NLDS and had a single to right field in Game 5 that would have been a double under normal circumstances, but Freeman can not run, and he had to stop at first base. He is clearly hobbled and it is limiting him at the plate and in the field. Freeman is in the lineup, but he's not Freddie Freeman, you know? He said the trainers told him this was a 4-6 week injury. October is no time to miss games though. He'll be on the field 17 days after the injury in Game 1.

The Dodgers are most dangerous when Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freeman are performing like the Hall of Fame talents they are in the 1-2-3 lineup spots. Right now though, Freeman is compromised, which hurts the defense as much as the offense. He is receiving treatment, playing with his ankle taped up, and doing all he can to get on the field. To beat a team as good as the Mets though, the Dodgers will need Freeman to make an impact at some point, not just be in the lineup.

"My goal is, and I think Freddie would say the same thing, would be to play every game," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. "Certainly we have a day after night game (in Game 2). He feels better today than he did yesterday. So I think that's encouraging. I think my message to him is let's not get too far ahead of things and let's worry about the day at hand. So right now I feel very confident that he'll be in there (in Game 1) and we'll kind of see where that goes."

Mets: What's the plan after Senga?

Kodai Senga, the longtime ace of the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Japan and last year's NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, did not make his 2024 debut until July 26 after hurting his shoulder in spring training. He struck out nine Atlanta Braves and allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first start, but pulled his calf running off the mound to avoid a pop up, and that ended his regular season. Just the one start the Mets got from their ace in the 162-game regular season.

Senga did get healthy in time to join the Mets for their NLDS matchup with the Phillies, however. He was on a pitch limit and only gave them two innings of one-run ball in Game 1 (31 pitches), but two innings of Senga is better than no innings of Senga. A jump to, say, 50 pitches on Sunday would put him in line to throw maybe four innings, if things go well. The bullpen will carry a heavy load for the Mets one way or the other in Game 1.

"There's not a number (of pitches) I have in mind," Senga said Saturday. "I'm going until they take the ball away from me, and I'm going to go at it 100% until then."

Left-hander David Peterson, who worked as a starter during the regular season, has made three relief appearances in the postseason, including saving Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Brewers. He worked three innings behind Senga in Game 1 against the Phillies and then 2 1/3 innings in Game 4. It stands to reason Peterson will be asked to get some number of outs behind Senga against the Dodgers on Sunday. He'll be pitching on three days of rest.

As good as the Mets have looked this postseason -- and they've looked very good -- the bullpen has been a bit of a weak spot. Closer Edwin Díaz is beginning to look worn down, setup man Phil Maton's had a rough October, and multi-inning guy José Buttó appeared to fall down the trust depth chart in the NLDS. A short start from Senga is inevitable. It'll be on the bullpen to pick up the slack behind him against a Dodgers lineup that is very good at working the count and wearing down pitchers.

"We'll see how the game unfolds," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said about their Game 1 plan behind Senga. "And everybody should be available and ready to go. It will be Senga and then we'll see after that."