Dodgers vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLCS Game 6 as Los Angeles targets World Series date with Yankees

The New York Yankees won the American League pennant on Saturday night, dispatching the Cleveland Guardians in ALCS Game 5. The Yankees' future World Series opponent could be determined as soon as Sunday night, with NLCS Game 6 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. The Dodgers enter with a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series making things straightforward: a win and they'll advance on, a loss and they'll meet the Mets on Monday for a winner-take-all Game 7.

The Mets will start left-hander Sean Manaea. He's 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA so far this month as he continues to ride a hot streak since lowering his arm slot and adding a crossfire element to his delivery. The Dodgers are countering with what amounts to a bullpen game. Right-hander Michael Kopech will take the ball for the first inning, though it's unclear how long he'll be in there. Kopech, a former starter, pitched four times in the NLDS and a clean inning in Game 3 of the NLCS.

Below, CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 6.