Dodgers vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLCS Game 6 as Los Angeles targets World Series date with Yankees

Game 6 gets underway Sunday night in L.A.

The New York Yankees won the American League pennant on Saturday night, dispatching the Cleveland Guardians in ALCS Game 5. The Yankees' future World Series opponent could be determined as soon as Sunday night, with NLCS Game 6 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. The Dodgers enter with a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series making things straightforward: a win and they'll advance on, a loss and they'll meet the Mets on Monday for a winner-take-all Game 7.

The Mets will start left-hander Sean Manaea. He's 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA so far this month as he continues to ride a hot streak since lowering his arm slot and adding a crossfire element to his delivery. The Dodgers are countering with what amounts to a bullpen game. Right-hander Michael Kopech will take the ball for the first inning, though it's unclear how long he'll be in there. Kopech, a former starter, pitched four times in the NLDS and a clean inning in Game 3 of the NLCS.

Below, CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 6.

Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Mets, meanwhile, are running out the same lineup as Game 5 -- when they scored 12 runs.

Kate Feldman
October 20, 2024, 11:11 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 7:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mets lineup

Francisco Lindor SS
Brandon Nimmo LF
Mark Vientos 3B
Pete Alonso 1B
Jesse Winker DH
Starling Marte RF
Tyrone Taylor CF
Jeff McNeil 2B
Francisco Alvarez C

Sean Manaea P

Kate Feldman
October 20, 2024, 10:46 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 6:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dodgers lineup

Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Teoscar Hernández LF
Tommy Edman SS
Max Muncy 1B
Kiké Hernandez 3B
Andy Pages CF
Will Smith C
Chris Taylor 2B

Michael Kopech P

Kate Feldman
October 20, 2024, 10:45 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 6:45 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    6:33

    ALCS Highlights: Yankees at Guardians - Game 5 (10/19)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    MUST SEE: Juan Soto blast sends Yankees to World Series

  • Image thumbnail
    5:12

    Yankees Close Out Guardians In Spectacular Fashion To Win The Pennant

  • Image thumbnail
    4:00

    Giancarlo Stanton Steps Up When It Matters Most

  • Image thumbnail
    2:52

    Who Would Yankees Rather Play In World Series?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    What's Next For Guardians Following ALCS Crash Out

  • Image thumbnail
    5:07

    ALCS Highlights: Yankees at Guardians - Game 4 (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    ALCS Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    ALCS Game 5 Lookahead: Guardians at Yankees

  • Image thumbnail
    6:43

    Yankees Outlast Guardians In Wild Game 4 Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    3:41

    NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 5 (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    OMG: Mets BRING THE BOOM To Force Game 6!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NLCS Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    6:18

    Mets Bats Come Alive In Game 5 To Extend Series Back To LA

  • Image thumbnail
    8:36

    NLCS Game 6 Lookahead: Dodgers Outlook As Series Shifts Back Home

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    Dodgers Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    What's Next For Mets If They Lose Game 5?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:02

    Yankees-Guardians Game 4 Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    6:12

    Dodgers Rout Mets For 2nd Straight Night, Lead Series 3-1

See All MLB Videos