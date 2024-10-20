Dodgers vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLCS Game 6 as Los Angeles targets World Series date with Yankees

Wrecked by injuries, the Dodgers are going with a bullpen game. Michael Kopech gets the ball for the first, but who knows how long he'll last.
The New York Yankees won the American League pennant on Saturday night, dispatching the Cleveland Guardians in ALCS Game 5. The Yankees' future World Series opponent could be determined as soon as Sunday night, with NLCS Game 6 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. The Dodgers enter with a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series making things straightforward: a win and they'll advance on, a loss and they'll meet the Mets on Monday for a winner-take-all Game 7.
The Mets will start left-hander Sean Manaea. He's 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA so far this month as he continues to ride a hot streak since lowering his arm slot and adding a crossfire element to his delivery. The Dodgers are countering with what amounts to a bullpen game. Right-hander Michael Kopech will take the ball for the first inning, though it's unclear how long he'll be in there. Kopech, a former starter, pitched four times in the NLDS and a clean inning in Game 3 of the NLCS.
The Mets, meanwhile, are running out the same lineup as Game 5 -- when they scored 12 runs.
The biggest lineup news tonight is that Freddie Freeman is out for the Dodgers -- again.
Mets lineup
Francisco Lindor SS
Brandon Nimmo LF
Mark Vientos 3B
Pete Alonso 1B
Jesse Winker DH
Starling Marte RF
Tyrone Taylor CF
Jeff McNeil 2B
Francisco Alvarez C
Sean Manaea P
Dodgers lineup
Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Teoscar Hernández LF
Tommy Edman SS
Max Muncy 1B
Kiké Hernandez 3B
Andy Pages CF
Will Smith C
Chris Taylor 2B
Michael Kopech P
