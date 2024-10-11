Dodgers vs. Padres score: Live updates from winner-takes-all NLDS Game 5 elimination matchup in Los Angeles

The winner advances to host the Mets in the NLCS

The NLDS matchup between the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will conclude Friday night at Dodger Stadium. A do-or-die Game 5 means the winner will play the New York Mets in the NLCS. The loser goes home. The Dodgers won Game 4 at Petco Park on Wednesday to force Friday's elimination contest.

Friday will also be a historic day for baseball. Game 5 will be the first time that two Japanese-born starting pitchers face off in an MLB postseason game as Yu Darvish and Yoshinobu Yamamoto take the ball for the Padres and Dodgers, respectively. Darvish was masterful in Game 2, holding the Dodgers to one run in seven innings. Yamamoto struggled badly in Game 1, surrendering five runs in three innings.

Game 5s are legacy games. Someone will be the hero, someone will be the goat, and another chapter of this burgeoning Dodgers vs. Padres rivalry will be written.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres. You can follow all the action below.

Kate Feldman
October 11, 2024, 11:53 PM
Oct. 11, 2024, 7:53 pm EDT
 
As mentioned above, this is the first time that two Japanese-born starting pitchers face off in an MLB postseason game.

Kate Feldman
October 11, 2024, 11:37 PM
Oct. 11, 2024, 7:37 pm EDT
 
Padres lineup

Luis Arraez 1B
Fernando Tatís Jr. RF
Jurickson Profar LF
Manny Machado 3B
Jackson Merrill CF
Xander Bogaerts SS
David Peralta DH
Jake Cronenworth 2B
Kyle Higashioka C

Yu Darvish P

Kate Feldman
October 11, 2024, 11:35 PM
Oct. 11, 2024, 7:35 pm EDT
 
Dodgers lineup

Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Teoscar Hernández, LF
Max Muncy 3B
Will Smith C
Enrique Hernández CF
Gavin Lux 2B
Tommy Edman SS

Yoshinobu Yamamoto P

Kate Feldman
October 11, 2024, 11:34 PM
Oct. 11, 2024, 7:34 pm EDT

