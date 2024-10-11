Dodgers vs. Padres score: Live updates from winner-takes-all NLDS Game 5 elimination matchup in Los Angeles

The NLDS matchup between the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will conclude Friday night at Dodger Stadium. A do-or-die Game 5 means the winner will play the New York Mets in the NLCS. The loser goes home. The Dodgers won Game 4 at Petco Park on Wednesday to force Friday's elimination contest.

Friday will also be a historic day for baseball. Game 5 will be the first time that two Japanese-born starting pitchers face off in an MLB postseason game as Yu Darvish and Yoshinobu Yamamoto take the ball for the Padres and Dodgers, respectively. Darvish was masterful in Game 2, holding the Dodgers to one run in seven innings. Yamamoto struggled badly in Game 1, surrendering five runs in three innings.

Game 5s are legacy games. Someone will be the hero, someone will be the goat, and another chapter of this burgeoning Dodgers vs. Padres rivalry will be written.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres. You can follow all the action below.