The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in a decisive Game 7 to cap off a memorable Fall Classic. In the coming days, there will be plenty of time to reflect on the year that was and ample coverage that attempts to properly assign credit to the individuals who made this championship possible.

You won't find any of that on this webpage. Rather, in keeping with tradition, CBS Sports is honoring the crowning of a new World Series champion by highlighting five of the most obscure or otherwise random players who will benefit from this outcome in the form of a championship ring.

For those new to the at-times wild world of professional baseball, it's a long accepted practice that anyone who suits up for a club in a given year is gifted their new favorite piece of jewelry. It doesn't matter if they ever appeared again or if they contributed anything of note. Tradition is tradition.

With that in mind, let's touch on five members of the 2025 Dodgers you've long forgotten.

1. UTL Buddy Kennedy

Kennedy could not lose this series. He was one of two players to appear in games with both the Dodgers (seven) and Blue Jays (two), ensuring he would walk away from this series with a ring to his name no matter what happened. (He also made four appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies, giving him a one-in-four shot at playing for the title winner.) Kennedy popped up with the Dodgers in August, going 1 for 17 with a hit and a run batted in while Max Muncy nursed an oblique strain. Those poor results hardly matter. Kennedy can describe himself as a champion for the rest of his days.

2. RHP José Ureña

Like Kennedy, Ureña was guaranteed to walk away a winner from this series. He joined the Blue Jays in May and logged six appearances, even starting twice along the way. Ureña then made his way to the Dodgers for a pair of outings in June. Add in appearances with the New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, and Los Angeles Angels and he did not want for opportunity. In 19 total appearances at the big-league level, Ureña compiled a 4.58 ERA (96 ERA+) and a 1.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

3. C Chuckie Robinson

Robinson appeared in one game for the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers from the Angels over the summer. That appearance came in the middle of September, after starting backstop Will Smith injured himself. Robinson went 0 for 1 with a sacrifice hit and he scored a run after reaching on a fielder's choice. Not even a week later, he was waived and claimed by the Atlanta Braves.

4. OF Eddie Rosario

Rosario too had a short stay with the Dodgers before making his way to the Braves. (He also signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in May, but he never reached the majors with them prior to his release.) Rosario started two games for the Dodgers in April when Shohei Ohtani was on paternity leave, going 1 for 4 with a single. The Dodgers waived Rosario once Ohtani returned to the club.

5. LHP Andrew Heaney

You probably remember Heaney's stint with the Dodgers in 2022, but he returned to the organization for a third time in September. He pitched once, giving up three runs on four hits in the penultimate game of the season. Somehow, that still beats his first tour of duty as a Dodger, back in 2011 when he was acquired from the Miami Marlins and then shipped to the Los Angeles Angels in a trade that netted veteran second baseman Howie Kendrick.