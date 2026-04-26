A pair of struggling AL teams will clash on Sunday Night Baseball as the Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Angels. Kansas City (10-17) sits in last place of the AL Central despite back-to-back wins over the first two games of this series. The Angels (12-16) have now lost six of their last seven and dropped Saturday's game, 12-1. The teams split their six meetings last season. Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.08 ERA) will take the ball for Los Angeles, and he'll be countered by Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.15 ERA) of Kansas City.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The latest Royals vs. Angels odds list Kansas City as the -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Angels vs. Royals picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Royals vs. Angels and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Angels vs. Royals:

Royals vs. Angels money line Royals -120, Angels +101 Royals vs. Angels over/under 8.5 runs Royals vs. Angels run line Angels -1.5 (+163) Royals vs. Angels picks See picks at SportsLine Royals vs. Angels streaming Peacock

Top Angels vs. Royals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Royals vs. Angels, the model is going Under 8.5 total runs. The Under is 5-3 over Los Angeles' last eight games, while the Royals have favored the Under all season. Kansas City has seen the Under go 15-12 on the year as just three teams in all of baseball have a higher under percentage than the Royals' 55.6%. Having Lugo on the mound certainly indicates this will be another low-scoring game as the veteran's 1.15 ERA is second-best in the American League.

Detmers should also keep the basepaths clear as he's performed much better on the road than at home. In away ballparks, he has a 3.09 ERA, compared to a 4.76 mark in Los Angeles. With two solid pitchers on the mound, the model calls for 8.2 total runs, making the Under a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Angels vs. Royals money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Royals vs. Angels picks

After simulating every pitch of Angels vs. Royals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Royals vs. Angels, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.