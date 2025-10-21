Wagering on over/unders, also known as totals, is common in sports betting. This is one of the most popular betting markets for games, along with point spreads and money lines. We'll go over over/under betting, how it works and some strategies for wagering on over/unders.

What are totals and Over/Under bets?

An over/under, or total, is the combined score of each team in a game. For example, the total for the opening game of the 2025 NFL season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys was 46.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can wager on the Over or Under, predicting whether the combined score of the game will exceed 46.5. Those who bet the Over are hoping for 47 or more points, while those on the Under are hoping for 46 or fewer.

Totals are set by the oddsmakers. They are largely determined by an algorithm, but will be influenced by which teams are playing, weather conditions and injury information. For example, if the Cowboys ruled quarterback Dak Prescott out for Week 1 or if there was a high chance of rain, the total will be impacted.

Similar to point spreads, the lines on totals are usually -110 on both sides, with occasional differences (-120, +100) or (-115, -105). Most sportsbooks offer the ability to modify the total with alternate over/under betting, though this will impact the odds.

Understanding over/unders and totals

Totals exist across the board, whether you are engaging in soccer betting or NFL betting. As mentioned earlier, the over/under market is one of the standard markets offered along with point spreads and money lines. Regardless of the sport, the total is the combined score at the end of a game. In NFL and college football, totals are usually in the 40s and 50s, though some can stretch into the 60s and 70s depending on the matchup. By contrast, NBA totals are usually in the 220s. College basketball totals typically reside in the 130s and 140s, though these can also be pushed into the 150s and 160s depending on the teams in question.

Totals are lower in sports like baseball and hockey. Most totals sit between six and seven, though some can push double-digits. However, these are not the lowest totals across sports. Soccer betting gets that distinction, with totals usually sitting at 2.5 or 3.5 goals. It's important to note most soccer bets offered at sportsbooks are for regular time only, called the 90-minute line. These can be adjusted, as alternate totals are available for soccer betting as well.

There are over/under markets for sports which don't have traditional scoring, like tennis. These are offered as total games played and total sets played.

Over/under bets vs. point spread bets

A point spread bet accounts for the perceived gap between two teams, while the over/under reflects a combined score. However, where oddsmakers set the point spread can give bettors insight into the total. For example, a Week 1 contest had the Arizona Cardinals as 6-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints with a total of 42.5 at DraftKings. Oddsmakers believe the Cardinals are at least a touchdown better than the Saints, but New Orleans might not be scoring much given the slightly lower total. By contrast, a Week 1 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets had a total of 38.5, but the Steelers were 2.5-point favorites. Oddsmakers believe this will be a struggle for both offenses.

The projections for point spreads and totals are derived from the same algorithm, so where the spread sits is directly tied to the total. If the oddsmakers adjust one due to weather or injury information, the other is likely to be adjusted as well.

Best sportsbooks to bet over/unders

All sportsbooks will provide totals, so it's important to shop across platforms to get the best lines. Similar to point spreads, totals are unlikely to vary much.

Tips and advice for betting on the over/under

As is the case when betting, make sure you understand what you are making a wager on. There are totals for the game, but sportsbooks also offer team totals and player props, which are graded similarly with an Over and Under. Do your research when wagering on totals. If two teams with potent offenses are playing each other and neither team has a strong defense, it's likely to be a high-scoring game. While oddsmakers will set the total accordingly because they also have this information, it's important to know the numbers.

Team totals are one way to take advantage of one team's form while not having to worry about the opponent. For example, if one team has struggled to score or is scoring a lot, you can place a bet on their team total rather than the overall game total to keep the focus on one squad.

Historical trends can help in certain situations like big knockout games or finals. For example, the Champions League final has finished 1-0 in four of the last six years. In the last seven years, one of the two teams in the final has been shut out. Six of the last seven finals have had fewer than 2.5 total goals. While these trends don't always hold up (see PSG's 5-0 win over Inter Milan in 2025), they serve as a foundation to make a more educated wager.

FAQ

What is an over/under example?

An over/under or total is the line set for the total points scored in a game. The total for Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 1 at DraftKings was 46.5, meaning bettors can wager on whether the two teams will combine to score more or fewer than that number.

What happens if the total points are exactly the same as the over/under?

Some totals are not set with half-points, meaning there's a possibility the exact line is hit. In NFL betting, let's say the Eagles vs. Cowboys total were actually 46 and the Eagles won, 30-16. Because the exact total was hit, neither Over nor Under bettors were right. These bets are usually graded as a push, which means bettors get their stake back. On some platforms, these bets may show up as "void" with bettors getting their stake back.

What does total mean in betting?

Total is a different term for Over/Under but is the same concept. You can bet on the total by taking either the Over or Under.

Is the over/under a valuable bet?

There is risk that comes with all sports betting, as sports are unpredictable and can have random occurrences in each game which influence outcomes. However, the over/under is not any riskier than a spread or money line bet. Some bettors may even take solace in knowing they are betting on a combined final result for both teams rather than on a specific team or player.

Can I parlay over/under bets?

Parlaying is generally not advised because your chances of winning are lowered and sportsbooks do not offer the correct corresponding odds to the true implied probability, but you can parlay over/under bets.

Where can I place over/under bets?

You can place Over/Under bets at all top sportsbooks.

What does 0.5 mean in over/unders?

As is the case with spreads, totals are usually not set at an exact number. When there's a 0.5 involved, it means one side or the other of the total will be correct because you cannot score a half-point in a game. There will be no push bets when wagering on a total with a 0.5 involved.