A point spread is the most popular form of sports betting. It serves as a reference for how oddsmakers and betting public view one team relative to another. In this article, we'll look at what a point spread is, how it is determined, how to bet it, and tips for aspiring handicappers who are betting on the spread. You can bet point spreads at DraftKings Sportsbook:

How does the point spread work?

The point spread is determined by oddsmakers. For example, DraftKings Sportsbook set the point spread for a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at 7.5. The Eagles are favored. This means bettors backing the Eagles on the spread would need Philadelphia to win by eight or more points to win their bet, while bettors backing the Cowboys would win if Dallas wins the game outright or loses by seven or fewer.

A spread is different from the money line since it involves a winning margin for the favorite where a bet on both sides is a 50/50 proposition. Using the same Eagles vs. Cowboys example, betting on Philadelphia to win outright carries less risk than betting on Philadelphia to cover a 7.5-point spread. However, the spread odds are -110 (wager $110 to win $100), while the money line odds are -325 (wager $325 to win $100). Check out the latest point spreads at FanDuel Sportsbook:

When do point spread lines change?

The betting public can sometimes influence a spread. If a large portion of incoming bets on this market trend towards one team, the sportsbook will adjust the spread to balance the handle. For example, if a vast majority of bets coming in are on the Cowboys, the spread might move to Eagles -7 or Eagles -6.5. Philadelphia is still the favorite (denoted by the minus sign) and Dallas is still the underdog (denoted by the plus sign), but number-shifting could push more bettors towards Philadelphia.

Sportsbooks will also note whether sharp bettors – bettors with strong winning records – are putting their money on a certain side and may adjust the line as a result. Books will also take line movement at competing sportsbooks under consideration.

Lines can also move due to major player injuries or lineup decisions. For instance, if a star player is ruled out before a game, the spread will likely fluctuate accordingly, with the star's team becoming either a longer underdog or a shorter favorite.

Examples of point spreads in different sports

The spread represents a point differential suggesting the potential gap between the favorite and underdog in NFL, college football, NBA and college basketball betting. Spreads are also available in MLB betting and NHL betting, but in a different way.

Baseball spreads are called run lines and are generally set at 1.5. However, due to the nature of baseball scores and how close teams tend to be to each other, betting the favorite on the run line often comes with plus-odds, while the underdog on the run line comes with minus-odds.

For example, say the Detroit Tigers are -164 favorites on the money line at DraftKings (wager $164 to win $100) against the Houston Astros. However, Tigers -1.5 is +138 (wager $100 to win $138), while Houston +1.5 is -169 (wager $169 to win $100).

Hockey spreads operate in a similar way and are referred to as a puck line. Spread betting is available in soccer, though this is generally only advised to get stronger odds on heavy favorites. You can also bet on the spread in sports with non-traditional scoring like tennis. This is usually presented as a "sets spread" at betting sites, with the favorite listed at -1.5 sets and the underdog at +1.5.

Tips and advice for betting on the spread

In college football betting, top teams will typically schedule opponents they perceive as easy wins in their non-conference schedule early in the season. This could lead to massive spreads, sometimes up to 50 points. In fact, these spreads can be so high that sportsbooks won't even offer a money line option on the favorite for that game. It's usually best to avoid these types of lines, even if the game outcome is not in doubt.

Betting on home underdogs, even with the sportsbooks adjusting lines to account for which team is at home, is generally a profitable idea. Teams tend to play better and win more at home, which means a home underdog could offer value. Of course, there will be exceptions, but most big upsets in college sports happen when the underdog is hosting.

This doesn't translate as well to the professional ranks, where home teams are generally still at an advantage, but superior talent tends to win out regardless of location. Now, take what you've learned and bet point spreads at bet365 Sportsbook:

FAQ

Is the point spread a tricky bet?

There's risk involved in all sports betting, and it's important for bettors to understand these risks and bet responsibly. However, there's no evidence to say a point spread bet is riskier than any other sports bet. It might be considered easier to lose a spread bet due to the randomness of sports (garbage time touchdown, basketball heave at the buzzer, etc.), but that risk exists across all sports betting markets.

Can I parlay point spread bets?

You are allowed to parlay spread bets at most top sportsbooks. Parlaying is generally not advised because the implied win probability is not properly reflected in the odds offered at most sportsbooks. Even one incorrect leg sinks the entire bet, but point spreads can be parlayed.

Where can I place point spread bets?

Bettors can place point spread bets at any reputable sportsbook. Most sportsbooks are consistent with odds and spreads, but occasionally there are discrepancies. It's important to shop around for the best lines if you're considering a particular point spread wager.

What do the odds mean on a point spread bet?

Most point spread bets come with -110 odds on both sides, which is the purpose of the spread. Sometimes, there will be small discrepancies (-115, -105) or (-120, +100), but the odds are usually around -110. This implies both sides of the spread have a relatively equal chance of hitting.