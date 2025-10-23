The status of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia for the upcoming World Series is uncertain following what the team characterized as "a deeply personal matter" within the Vesia family.

Here is the club's Thursday statement in full:

"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."

In light of the apparent gravity of the situation, Vesia's availability for the series against the Toronto Blue Jays that starts Friday is a secondary concern. Even so, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Thursday told reporters that the team is "going day to day with no expectations" insofar as Vesia's status for the World Series is concerned.

This year, the 29-year-old left-hander made 68 appearances for the Dodgers during the regular season with an ERA of 3.02 and 80 strikeouts and 19 unintentional walks in 59 ⅔ innings. During the team's current playoff run, Vesia has a 3.86 ERA in 4 ⅔ innings. Over that span, he's allowed a run in only one of his seven appearances. Vesia has been a reliable fixture in the Dodger bullpen since they acquired him from the Miami Marlins via trade in February of 2021.

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday in Toronto at 8 p.m. ET.