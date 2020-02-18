Fan trolls Astros by hitting garbage can during batting practice at spring training
The Astros continue to receive ribbing from fans and players alike
With the Astros reporting to spring training recently, not much has changed. Their sign-stealing dominated the baseball world this offseason and continues to. The difference is that now Astros players are catching backlash from fans at stadiums. During Monday's batting practice, a fan began banging on a trash can when Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were getting in some swings.
Ultimately, the fan ran off after banging the can three times. He later replied to a tweet about the garbage can with a video of the banging, revealing himself to be Yankees fan with the Twitter handle @captainderk. He also took a video of himself yelling "cheater" in the direction of Altuve during a different part of the day.
The fan was banging on the trash can to mock one of Houston's well-documented sign-stealing signals. Players would bang on a trash can to signal teammates what pitch was about to be thrown.
It's quite possible that similar actions occur at many of the Astros' road games throughout the 2020 season. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees would certainly have fans that would want to voice their displeasure in the direction of Houston's players.
Several players have also called out the Astros and Major League Baseball for the scandal and the lack of suitable punishment. Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout, and Nick Markakis are among the players those that have questioned the punishments that the Astros received.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking best baseball players by age
From 18 all the way up to 41, here is the best baseball player at each age
-
Giants won't invite Huff to 2010 reunion
Huff was a core member of that 2010 title team
-
Astros pitcher gets season-long ban
Francis Martes hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017
-
Markakis: Astros need 'a beating'
The Atlanta outfielder is the latest to put the Astros on blast for their sign-stealing
-
Mikolas doubtful for Opening Day
The right-hander likely won't be healthy in time for the start of the regular season
-
Astros over/under HBP set at 83.5
Houston's hitters might not want to crowd the plate
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday