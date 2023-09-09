The major-league leader in doubles this season is Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. He's already set his career high, which was 47 (last season, when he led the majors). Friday, he picked up his 53rd two-bagger of 2023:

How about that one? It was a hustle/speed double. Freeman's been flashing his know-how and modest wheels on the bases this season with a career-high 17 stolen bases. Still, we're here for the doubles. That one, as noted above, set the Dodgers franchise record and this is a storied franchise.

The new Dodgers leaderboard for doubles in a single season:

1. Freeman, 53, 2023

2. Johnny Frederick, 52, 1929

3. Shawn Green, 49, 2003

4. Babe Herman, 48, 1930

t5. Freeman, 47, 2022

t5. Wes Parker, 47, 1970

In the bigger picture, Freeman's pace suggests he has a chance to do something really special.

In fact, Freeman's 53 doubles is already tied for the 33rd most in MLB history. There have only been 24 individual player seasons with 55 doubles, only 10 with 58 and only six with 60-plus. With 53 doubles through 140 games, Freeman is on pace to end up with 61 doubles.

Now, the Dodgers might well clinch the division and then have nothing to play for in the final week, or so, of the season. If that's the case, they'll likely rest Freeman a game or two or even more. That could have an impact here. Still, it's worth tracking, because no MLB player has reached 60 doubles since Joe Medwick had 64 and Charlie Gehringer had 60 in 1936.