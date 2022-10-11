The San Francisco Giants have named Houston Astros assistant GM Pete Putila as their new general manager, the club announced late Monday night. Putila replaces Scott Harris, who recently left to become the Detroit Tigers' president of baseball operations.

Putila, 33, becomes the Giants' 10th GM since the franchise relocated from New York to San Francisco in 1958. With the Giants, he will work under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi as the club's lead decision-makers.

"We're all excited to have Pete joining our Baseball Operations leadership team," Zaidi said in a statement. "Pete has a stellar reputation in the industry as a creative thinker and strong collaborator, and we view him as a seamless fit with our culture of embracing a growth mindset on and off the field. We've prioritized player development up to and including the major leagues, and Pete's experience and thought leadership in this space will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our talent pipeline and build a sustainable winner in San Francisco."

"I'm very excited for this opportunity and I look forward to collaborating with Farhan and the leadership team," said Putila in that same statement. "I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve."

Prior to joining the Giants, Putila spent 11 years in the Astros organization, rising to assistant GM in time for the 2020 season.

The Giants are coming off a 2022 season in which they went 81-81 and finished in third place in the National League West.