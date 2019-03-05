Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin arrested on DUI charge during spring training
The Giants signed Maybin to a minor-league contract last month
Veteran San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on a DUI charge early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz., the Scottsdale Police Department confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle.
"We are aware of the situation and are monitoring. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement.
KTAR News 92.3 FM in Scottsdale had more details from the police report:
Maybin told police he was at Oceans 44 near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard, where he had five "pretty big" glasses of wine, and was heading to meet his agent at a hotel.
He was arrested after he failed several walking tests. At the time of the arrest, Maybin had a blood alcohol content of .142 percent, nearly twice the legal limit.
The Giants signed the 31-year-old Maybin to a minor-league contract last month. Maybin, who has played for seven teams over 12 major league seasons, split time between the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners in 2018 and hit .249/.326/.336 in 129 games.
