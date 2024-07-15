The 2024 Home Run Derby goes down on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The winner of this star-studded showdown will earn $1 million as they kick off MLB All-Star weekend in style. The MLB Home Run Derby 2024 features eight of the league's best hitters and has New York Mets Pete Alonso suiting up for a record fifth straight time. The 2024 Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. ET and Alonso is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) in the latest 2024 MLB Home Run Derby odds.

Bobby Witt Jr. (+425), Gunnar Henderson (+475), Marcell Ozuna (+475) and Adolis Garcia (+525) is the next group of contenders on the odds board. Teoscar Hernandez (+1200), Jose Ramirez (+1300) and Alec Bohm (+1700) are all considered longshots. Before locking in any 2024 MLB Home Run Derby picks, you need to see what SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick has to say.

Selesnick specializes in prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. He is arguably the nation's No. 1 props expert. Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, PropStarz has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily betting show. Selesnick is also SportsLine's No. 1 MLB expert, posting a 189-127 record over his last 316 MLB player props, returning more than $2,900 for $100 players.

2024 Home Run Derby expert prediction

Selesnick is staying away from Henderson in the Home Run Derby 2024 even though he has the third-lowest odds at +475. The 23-year-old Baltimore shortstop had 28 home runs in the first half of the season, matching his entire total from 2023. That's the most home runs for any participant in this field and the third most of any Major League Baseball player in the first half of the season.

However, his bat has cooled in July. He's hit just two home runs and his slugging average is just .451 in the month, putting him on pace for his worst full month of the season. He lacks the Home Run Derby experience of Alonso and his average launch angle this season (9.5 degrees) is one of the lowest in the field.

2024 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

Pete Alonso +280

Bobby Witt Jr. +425

Gunnar Henderson +475

Marcell Ozuna +475

Adolis Garcia +525

Teoscar Hernandez +1200

Jose Ramirez +1300

Alec Bohm +1700