NEW YORK -- There was concern heading into the 2024 World Series as to whether or not Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman would even be able to play. He hobbled through the early rounds of the playoffs due to a sprained left ankle and had missed several games.

Not only is he now through Game 3 of the World Series against the Yankees playing on that ankle, but he's stolen the show. He's on track to win World Series MVP, because -- after his first-inning home run -- Freeman has now homered in all three games with the Dodgers winning all of them.

Game 3 ended up a 4-2 Dodgers victory, meaning Freeman had the game-winning RBI in both Games 1 and 3.

Monday marked the fifth straight World Series game in which Freeman has homered, continuing his streak from Games 5 and 6 of the 2021 World Series for the Braves. This ties him for the record with George Springer.

In World Series history, only three players have ever homered in Games 1, 2 and 3. Hank Bauer did it in 1958 for the Yankees and Barry Bonds did so in 2002 for the Giants. Add Freeman to the list there.

Remember, Freeman didn't have an extra-base hit, heading into the World Series, since Sept. 26th. He hadn't homered since Sept. 16! The way he looked in those last three games of the NLCS, it didn't seem like five days off were going to heal him in time for the Fall Classic.

Now he's made home run history. He even tripled in Game 1. It's been quite the turn.

The homers have been dramatic, too. Obviously the Game 1 walk-off grand slam was the biggest blow and if the Dodgers win the World Series -- a pretty great bet right now with it being 3-0 in the best-of-seven series -- it'll go down as one of the most famous home runs in history. The Game 2 blast came as part of back-to-back shots with Teoscar Hernández half an inning after the Yankees tied the game, 1-1.

Here on Monday night in Game 3, Freeman's long ball gave the Dodgers with a 2-0 lead before the Yankees even got to bat. It just took the air out of what was a raucous Yankee Stadium. The atmosphere never recovered, though obviously the Yankees' offensive futility greatly contributed to that.

Freeman seems have to a penchant for big moments in the playoffs. Of his 13 career postseason home runs, eight have given his team the lead, tying him for third all-time behind Jose Altuve (10) and Albert Pujols (9).

He is, unsurprisingly, running away with the MVP. DraftKings' World Series MVP odds now have Freeman at -1400 with no one else closer than +2000.

Freeman had been so compromised in the first two rounds of the playoffs that it could've been argued the Dodgers would be better without him. With Shohei Ohtani entrenched at DH, the Dodgers had to play Freeman on the field and he was limping around. He missed two NLCS games and was 1 for his last 15 at the plate. He was actively hurting them.

Now he's playing hero.

"I think that I was on pins and needles each game in the DS and the CS," manager Dave Roberts said before Game 2 Saturday. "So I do feel that we're in a better spot and just hopeful we can just get through tonight to then get to that off day."

After said off day, Freeman homered in his first at-bat to put the Dodgers back on top. In the span of just four days, he's gone from an injured player who maybe shouldn't be in the lineup to probable World Series MVP.