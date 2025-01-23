Earlier this week, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki became the newest member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Ichiro was voted into Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility, and appeared on 393 of 394 ballots. He was one vote short of unanimous, like Derek Jeter in 2020. It is likely the voter who did not vote for Ichiro will never be identified.

Ichiro, along with fellow new Hall of Famers CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner, were at the Hall of Fame on Thursday, and of course Ichiro was asked about being one vote short of unanimous. Here's what he said:

"I was able to receive many votes from the writers, and grateful for them," Ichiro said through an interpreter. "There's one writer that I wasn't able to get a vote from. I would like to invite him over to my house and we'll have a drink together, and have a good chat. Very grateful to be here, and thank you."

Jeter took it in stride when he was one vote short of unanimous -- "I could care less," he said -- and Ichiro did the same. He got a laugh out of it and was a good sport. Ultimately, it doesn't matter. You're in the Hall of Fame whether you appear on 100% of ballots or 75.1% of ballot. I'm sure being thisclose to unanimous stings, but Ichiro is in the Hall of Fame, and that's the important thing.

Ichiro, 51, played 19 big league seasons from 2001-19, most with the Mariners. He retired as a career .311/.355/.402 hitter with 3,089 hits and 509 stolen bases. Ichiro was named Rookie of the Year and MVP in 2001. Before coming to MLB, he played nine seasons with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan, and won seven straight batting titles from 1994-2000.

Earlier this month, Ichiro was voted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame, and he wasn't unanimous there either. He appeared on 323 of 349 ballots, or 92.6%. Ichiro is the first Asian player voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.