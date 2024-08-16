New York Yankees infielder/outfielder and trade-deadline addition Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the time being will avoid surgery to repair the damaged UCL in his non-throwing elbow and, as such, may be able to play again this season, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. For now, according to Heyman, Chisholm will address the injury via rest and rehab and eye a potential return to the active roster in September.

Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, two days after he suffered an elbow sprain during a play at the plate against the Chicago White Sox. He has yet to take part in any baseball activities since suffering the UCL injury.

The Yankees acquired the 26-year-old Chisholm from the Miami Marlins on July 27 in exchange for a trio of prospects. In 14 games since the trade, Chisholm has batted a robust .316/.361/.702 for the Yankees with seven home runs and five stolen bases while seeing time at third base and in center field. Overall this season, Chisholm has an OPS+ of 110 in 115 games for the Marlins and Yankees. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season. For now, Oswaldo Cabrera figures to be the Yankees' primary at third base while Chisholm is out.

The Yankees enter Friday evening's series opener against the Detroit Tigers with a record of 72-50 and tied with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East. No doubt, the Yankees hope to have Chisholm back in the lineup and back to form for what looks like a crucial three-game home series against those Orioles that begins on Sept. 24.