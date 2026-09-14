Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander has not pitched since March 30 due to hip and hamstring injuries, but he and the Detroit Tigers hope to get him on the mound before the end of the season. The Tigers are loosely targeting the second-to-last day of the season (Saturday, Sept. 26) for a farewell appearance before Verlander heads off into retirement.

"In pencil, we're aiming for that last weekend, which we know is going to be an emotional, important weekend for him," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday (via MLB.com). "But also, if we can get him in that series, roughly on that Saturday, that would be at that seven-day cadence. He's got a lot of mound sessions between then. He's got some questions to answer. I'm cautious to throw it out there too firm because a lot of things can happen between now and then."

Verlander has continued to rehab his injuries these last few weeks and he threw off a mound on Saturday. He admitted his hamstring is still not 100%, but he's pushing to return later this month. The Tigers have already announced plans to celebrate Verlander's career during the season's final weekend, and a farewell appearance would be the weekend's greatest highlight.

"We're not following the normal script for rehab players. I mean, there's no point. I told these guys: 'What are we saving my arm for?' It doesn't make a lot of sense," Verlander said (via MLB.com). "I think clearly there's some underlying stuff there with the hamstring, but it just is what it is. I mean, there's a chance that I could seriously hurt myself, but it's part of being a professional athlete at 43."

Barring a miraculous turnaround, the Tigers will be eliminated from postseason contention in the coming days. Their opponent during that final weekend, the Pittsburgh Pirates, have slim postseason odds and figure to be mathematically eliminated by the time they get to Detroit. Those last three games will have no bearing on any postseason races. It will be a weekend of meaningless baseball.

Frankly, if it helps get Verlander on the mound for a farewell appearance, MLB should waive the three-batter minimum for his final game. If he's only healthy enough to face one batter and throw a handful of pitches as the starter, then let him face one batter and throw a handful of pitches. Again, those games will be meaningless. I seriously doubt the Pirates would object.

Verlander announced his retirement in July, when he was named to the All-Star Game as a Legends Pick. He will retire as the best pitcher of his generation. He's a three-time Cy Young winner, an MVP, and a two-time World Series champion.