Right-handed starter Luis Severino has agreed to terms with the Athletics on a three-year free-agent contract worth $67 million, ESPN reports. It's the largest guaranteed contract in A's franchise history and comes as the team leaves Oakland and plans to play its 2025 home games in Sacramento. The deal reportedly includes an opt-opt clause after the 2026 season and a $10 million signing bonus.

Here are the largest contracts in A's franchise history:

Luis Severino: 3 years, $67 million Eric Chavez: 6 years, $66 million Yoenis Cespedes: 4 years, $36 million Khris Davis: 2 years, $33.5 million Trevor Cahill: 5 years, $30.5 million

Severino, who will turn 31 in February, is coming off a solid rebound season for the New York Mets. In 31 starts across 182 innings, Severino put up an ERA of 3.91 (101 ERA+) with an FIP of 4.21 and 161 strikeouts. Those 182 innings are Severino's most in a season since 2018. That 2024 campaign comes after a 2023 season with the Yankees in which Severino struggled badly – a 6.65 ERA and a 6.14 FIP in 18 starts and one relief appearance. In the 2024 season, Severino ranked in the 79th percentile in average fastball velocity and 72nd percentile in groundball rate.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Severino as the No. 19 available free agent in the current class. Here's part of our write-up:

Severino followed up a dreadful 2023 season by taking action. He overhauled his arsenal, upping his sinker usage and installing a sweeper as his top secondary offering. That combination, to some unknowable degree, helped him achieve better results -- overall, and on his four-seam fastball. Severino's durability woes (this was the first year he started 20 or more times since 2018) make a three-plus-year contract appear to be a risky proposition; you have to pay to play in this game, though, and we suspect at least a few teams will be willing to pony up to add a rejuvenated mid-rotation starter.

Because Severino rejected the qualifying offer, the A's will forfeit their third-highest 2025 draft pick for signing him as a team that receives revenue sharing money. The Mets will receive a compensation pick after the fourth round given their competitive balance tax status.

The Athletics went 69-83 in 2024, their third straight losing season, though they went a respectable 39-37 in their final 76 games. Brent Rooker has emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball, Lawrence Butler was terrific after returning from Triple-A in June, and former top-10 draft picks JJ Bleday and Shea Langeliers seemed to figure things out in 2024. With a little more pitching, the A's could be sneaky interesting in 2025, or at least not a total pushover.

Our R.J. Anderson recently examined a few players the A's could trade for as they look to boost payroll ahead of their move into Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. They are eyeing a move to Las Vegas in 2028 or 2029, though a new ballpark on The Strip has hit numerous snags over the last several months.

For his career, Severino, a two-time All-Star with the Yankees, has an ERA+ of 110 and a WAR of 13.5 over parts of nine big-league seasons.