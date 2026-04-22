Baseball has been around forever, yet almost every day this game shows us something we've never seen before.

Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, Mariners ace Logan Gilbert caught a line drive not with his glove or his pitching hand, but with his jersey. Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes ripped a line drive -- 107.8 mph off the bat -- back up the middle in the first inning, and the ball went through the buttons and into Gilbert's jersey.

Gilbert searched the mound before realizing the ball was in his jersey, eventually taking it out for all to see. Here's the play:

Here's the side angle. I'm surprised the ball didn't rip the buttons right off Gilbert's jersey:

Unfortunately for Gilbert and the Mariners, that is not an out. MLB rule 5.06 says a ball is not legally caught if the player uses his "clothing or paraphernalia" to catch it, even unintentionally. It's a dead ball and Cortes was awarded a single.

The non-catch did come back to cost Gilbert and the Mariners. Cortes' "single" loaded the bases with no outs, and the A's went on to score two runs in the inning.

The Mariners entered play Thursday with a 10-15 record and having lost six of their last eight games. The A's are in first place in the AL West at 13-11.