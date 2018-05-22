Mariners suffer another key loss at second base as Dee Gordon is placed on the disabled list

The Mariners have suffered another blow, as center fielder/second baseman Dee Gordon has been placed on the disabled list with fractured great right toe.

To take his spot on the active roster, the Mariners have recalled 1B/DH Dan Vogelbach. According to the club's announcement, Gordon originally sustained the injury on May 9 in Toronto and then re-injured it on Sunday against the Tigers. It's not yet certain how long he'll be sidelined.

On the season, Gordon is batting .304/.330/.386 with an AL-leading 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts.

Gordon had been shifted to center after being acquired from the Marlins, but after Robinson Cano was lost first to injury and then to suspension for a banned substance, Gordon shifted back to his old position of second base. This injury obviously makes Seattle even more strained in the middle infield. For the time being, it appears that Gordon Beckham will get most of the time at second base. That's not an optimal state of affairs, to say the least.