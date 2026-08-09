Max Scherzer passes Walter Johnson in career strikeouts as future Hall of Famer surges to 10th in MLB history

Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer's strikeout of Kyle Schwarber in Saturday night's win over the Phillies was more than just one more out on their way to victory: it was the 3,516th in the storied career of Scherzer, the future Hall of Famer.

Yes, we absolutely needed him stomping off to the left side after the call, as we've seen him do so many times. Anyway, this strikeout moved Scherzer into the top 10 all-time, passing one of the first titans of the mound in Walter Johnson, aka "The Big Train."

Johnson was part of the inaugural Hall of Fame class with Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner and Christy Mathewson.

"You start mentioning the top 10 all-time strikeouts, man, there are some really big-time names there," Scherzer said after the game (via MLB.com). "To now be a part of that group, it's special."

"We're talking about some elite company when you're talking about getting to 10th all-time on the strikeout list," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

It is. Hey, while we're here, let's list that top 10.

Pitcher Career strikeouts Nolan Ryan 5,714 Randy Johnson 4,875 Roger Clemens 4,672 Steve Carlton 4,136 Bert Blyleven 3,701 Tom Seaver 3,640 Don Sutton 3,574 Justin Verlander 3,554 Gaylord Perry 3,534 Max Scherzer 3,516

As can be seen above, Scherzer isn't too far from moving up those rankings. Assuming he stays healthy and in the Jays' rotation the rest of the season, another 18 to Perry is very workable. Verlander could be a moving target, as he's working toward a return to the mound. Sutton at 58 away is achievable. The best bet is that Scherzer finishes the season either seventh or eighth all-time, depending on how quickly and effectively Verlander comes back.

Scherzer's Hall of Fame case doesn't need any further help. Being 10th in career strikeouts is enough in and of itself, but he's also won three Cy Youngs in addition to finishing second once, third twice and fifth twice. He's 222-121 in his career and is only one inning away from hitting 3,000. In the JAWS system, Scherzer sits 27th all-time among starting pitchers, closely following pitchers like Mike Mussina, Fergie Jenkins and Tom Glavine while topping the likes of Nolan Ryan, Roy Halladay, Ed Walsh and Carl Hubbell.

On that same list, Scherzer is in the ballpark of Zack Greinke and just a short hop away from Clayton Kershaw and Verlander. Sports fans and media members alike love talking about "best in generation" or even shortening that to "generational." That foursome right there towered above every other pitcher in their generation. For a 20ish-year period, they were the top dogs.

For Scherzer, the Hall of Fame will come calling five years after he decides to retire.

In the meantime, there are still a few spots on the career strikeout list that need toppling.