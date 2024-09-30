Mets vs. Braves score, live updates: New York clinches berth with wild win, Atlanta fighting for playoff life

The New York Mets are heading to the 2024 MLB playoffs. The Mets pulled off an 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their crucial Monday doubleheader, scoring six runs in the eighth, blowing the lead by allowing four runs in the bottom of the inning and then scoring two more in the ninth as Francisco Lindor hit a game-winning, two-run home run. The win clinches a playoff spot for the Mets, who are back in the postseason for the second time in three years.

And we're not done yet from Truist Park. After an instant classic in Game 1, the two teams are meeting again for Game 2 with first pitch set for roughly 5 p.m. ET. The game does not matter much for the Mets, who will either be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NL playoff bracket. It means everything for the Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks.

If the Braves win Game 2, they're in the the playoffs and will be the NL's No. 5 seed. If the Mets win Game 2, the Diamondbacks (who finished the regular season with an 89-73 record but lost the tiebreakers to the Braves and Mets) are in as the NL's No. 6 seed.

The doubleheader, which was necessitated by Hurricane Helene passing through Georgia this past week, is being played the day after MLB's regular season was supposed to wrap up and just one day before the postseason starts with the Wild Card Series. Here are the Game 2 scenarios:

Game 2 result No. 5 seed No. 6 seed Eliminated Braves win Braves Mets D-backs Mets win Mets D-backs Braves

Chris Sale was slated to start Game 2 for the Braves. But the Cy Young favorite was a last-minute scratch because of back spasms. Righty Grant Holmes will start in his place.

CBS Sports will have live updates from the doubleheader at Truist Park. Follow along below.