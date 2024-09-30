Mets vs. Braves score, live updates: New York clinches berth with wild win, Atlanta fighting for playoff life

Game 2 is underway
Hopefully everyone had a chance to catch their breath.
The New York Mets are heading to the 2024 MLB playoffs. The Mets pulled off an 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their crucial Monday doubleheader, scoring six runs in the eighth, blowing the lead by allowing four runs in the bottom of the inning and then scoring two more in the ninth as Francisco Lindor hit a game-winning, two-run home run. The win clinches a playoff spot for the Mets, who are back in the postseason for the second time in three years.
And we're not done yet from Truist Park. After an instant classic in Game 1, the two teams are meeting again for Game 2 with first pitch set for roughly 5 p.m. ET. The game does not matter much for the Mets, who will either be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NL playoff bracket. It means everything for the Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks.
If the Braves win Game 2, they're in the the playoffs and will be the NL's No. 5 seed. If the Mets win Game 2, the Diamondbacks (who finished the regular season with an 89-73 record but lost the tiebreakers to the Braves and Mets) are in as the NL's No. 6 seed.
The doubleheader, which was necessitated by Hurricane Helene passing through Georgia this past week, is being played the day after MLB's regular season was supposed to wrap up and just one day before the postseason starts with the Wild Card Series. Here are the Game 2 scenarios:
|Game 2 result
|No. 5 seed
|No. 6 seed
|Eliminated
Braves win
Braves
Mets
D-backs
Mets win
Mets
D-backs
Braves
Chris Sale was slated to start Game 2 for the Braves. But the Cy Young favorite was a last-minute scratch because of back spasms. Righty Grant Holmes will start in his place.
CBS Sports will have live updates from the doubleheader at Truist Park. Follow along below.
Hopefully everyone had a chance to catch their breath.
Chris Sale, the Braves' scheduled Game 2 starter, has been scratched with back spasms. Atlanta saved Sale all weekend for their elimination game and now, when it finally comes, he's down for the count. An absolute gut punch for the Braves. Grant Holmes, who has made six starts and 19 relief appearances in the majors this year, will start instead. He threw 1 2/3 yesterday in the Braves' loss to the Royals.
The Mets are officially going to the playoffs. They trailed 3-0 heading to the eighth inning and scored six runs. Their All-Star closer blew a save in the bottom of the eighth as the Braves stormed back for four runs. But in the top of the ninth, likely NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor came through in the clutch, as he's done so many times this season, with a two-run home run to put the Mets back on top.
Now that the playoff spot is clinched, the Mets will be able to hold Luis Severino back and start him in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.
Conversely, the Braves need to start Chris Sale to win the second game of the doubleheader here on Monday, otherwise their season is over. If they win, they'll be in a bind for starting pitching Tuesday in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. They have to use Sale in order to make the playoffs, though, so it's an easy decision.
The Diamondbacks will be eliminated if the Braves win Game 2. If the Mets win Game 2, the Diamondbacks make the playoffs as the six seed and the Braves are out.
Díaz is up to 35 pitches
More fireworks?
Edwin Díaz is still in the game. He threw 21 pitches in the eighth inning. Buckle your seat belts.
Elsewhere, the Brewers are waiting with bated breath. This game will help determine who they play tomorrow.
Time for everyone to take a deep breath. What a game. And the madness might not be over.
Good grief! Francisco Lindor just hit a two-run bomb to right center to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. This is ridiculous!
Starling Marte was the baserunner there. He singled with one out before Lindor came to the plate. Marte didn't start the game. He actually pinch hit for Harrison Bader in the eighth and he's now 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Lindor is 2 for 5 with three RBI and two runs.
Again, this game was 3-0 Braves heading to the eighth inning. Both All-Star closers were used in the eighth. The Mets scored six runs in the eight and two in the ninth. The Braves scored four in the eighth and still have an at-bat in the ninth coming.
Chris Sale (Braves) and Luis Severino (Mets) are the scheduled starters for Game 2. Whichever team wins this one will make a change and save that pitcher for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. If the losing team of this game wins Game 2, they'll be heading to the Wild Card Series without an obvious starting pitcher on regular rest.
Holy smokes. What an eighth inning. Ozzie Albies just cleared the bases with a double.
It is 7-6 Braves. The Mets scored six runs in the top of the eighth and the Braves answered with four runs in the bottom half.
Both teams have a stellar closer. Both were touched up in a big way here in the eighth and whichever team loses won't have the luxury of their closer in the second game while facing elimination. This is total insanity. Under the circumstances, it might well have an argument for the craziest inning of the 2024 season.
The game now heads to the ninth with the Mets down a run and the Braves having already burned their closer.
Former Mets draft pick and farmhand Jarred Kelenic -- who went to Seattle in the Robinson Cano trade that also gave the Mets Edwin Díaz -- came through with an RBI single.
*Though it should be noted that it's possible it should've been a groundout. Pete Alonso made a diving stop at first base and Díaz failed to cover first base, so the Mets had no play.
The lead is 6-4 Mets, but the Braves have the bases loaded.
The Braves are not going quietly. Eli White was hit by a pitch and now with one out Travis d'Arnaud singles. Edwin Díaz is coming in to attempt a five-out save. He can handle that. He's had a good number of multi-inning saves in his career and his most recent came on Sept. 22, when he went two innings. He did throw 26 pitches yesterday, but before that hadn't pitched in a week.
Through seven innings, the Braves were in total control of this game. They had a 3-0 lead thanks to a two-run homer from Ozzie Albies and a solo shot from Ramón Laureano. Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach was dominant, having allowed only three hits through seven scoreless innings.
Tyrone Taylor led off the eighth with a double to chase Schwellenbach. Joe Jiménez entered and allowed an RBI double to Francisco Alvarez. Starling Marte pinch hit and singled to put runners on the corners, bringing Francisco Lindor to the plate. The Mets' superstar came through with an RBI single. That led to the Braves deciding to go with closer Raisel Iglesias for the two-inning save. Jose Iglesias singled to tie the game, though:
Then a Mark Vientos sac fly put the Mets on top.
And then the dagger. Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run shot.
The Mets scored six runs in the eighth inning to turn the entire doubleheader on its head.
Jose Iglesias singles off Raisel Iglesias to tie the game, 3-3. Hoo boy.
For anyone curious, he's done this a few times before. He threw two innings six different times this season, most recently on Sept. 22, when he threw 28 pitches in Miami to close things down. He does NOT, however, very often inherit runners. There are two Mets on base right now. He's only come into the game with multiple runners on base four times this season. Of course, he stranded every single one of those runners.
Francisco Alvarez greets Joe Jiménez rudely with a double down the line to drive in Tyrone Taylor and score the first Mets run of the day. Starling Marte follows with a single to put runners at first and third with no outs and Francisco Lindor singles to drive in the second run of the day. That will send Jiménez to the showers with the Braves up 3-2 and runners on first and second with no outs. Raisel Iglesias is coming in to try to lock down a six-out save.
Tyrone Taylor leads off the 8th with a double to the wall, the Mets' first extra-base hit of the day, and that's it for Spencer Schwellenbach.
Schwellenbach hasn't gone past seven innings in his first 20 starts in the majors. He just finished 7 with just 83 pitches. Will Brian Snitker send him back out and save his relievers, not just for Game 2 but for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series?
After 6, it's still 3-0 Braves. It's also raining.
It's 3-0 now after Ramón Laureano homered to center field.
Laureano was acquired by the Braves as a free agent in late May, only four days after he was released by the Guardians, as an injury replacement when Ronald Acuña Jr. went down with a torn ACL. Prior to Monday, he hit .293/.323/.495 (124 OPS+) in 65 games for the Braves. This marks his 10th home run since the acquisition. His career high for a season is 24, but he hadn't hit more than 14 homers in a season since 2019.
Of note now: With a 3-0 Braves lead heading to the seventh inning, the Mets might have to think about holding back their best relievers for what could end up being a must-win second game. Of course, a three-run deficit isn't totally out of reach, so it's a tough call.
Tylor Megill has averaged barely over 5 innings a start this season. He's at 84 pitches with two outs in the fifth. The Mets are down 2-0. Do you pull him and try to let your bullpen hold on and your offense come back? Or do you keep Megill out there for as long as he can, knowing he's not going to be on the Wild Card Series roster and try to save your relievers for Game 2?
After two singles, the Mets went strikeout, groundout, groundout. It's 2-0 Braves, mid-5th.
Pete Alonso and JD Martinez have singled to start the fourth.
Whichever team wins the first game will clinch a playoff spot and have zero incentive to win the second game. That means we won't see Luis Severino vs. Chris Sale. The winning team will replace the announced starter.
Michael Harris II singled to lead off the bottom of the third inning against Mets starter Tylor Megill and Ozzie Albies followed with a two-run homer to left field, making it 2-0 Braves in the first game of the doubleheader in Atlanta Monday.
Albies only recently returned to the lineup after a lengthy absence due to a fractured left wrist. Prior to Monday, he was 4 for 31 with one homer since his return, giving him a .129 average and .226 slugging. It had to feel nice to get that big knock Monday and perhaps he's starting to settle back in.
As a reminder, whichever team wins Game 1 of this doubleheader clinches a playoff berth before Game 2 even starts.
The rookie Spencer Schwellenbach has now seen the Mets for 17 innings this season. He's allowed one run on six hits with 18 strikeouts and one walk.
And Tyrone Taylor is stranded at third after three straight groundouts.
And the first hit for the Mets: a Tyrone Taylor infield single down the first baseline. Taylor then immediately stole second base.
No score through two. Braves had some traffic but Tylor Megill struck out Gio Urshela and Orlando Arcia to end the threat.