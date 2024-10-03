Mets vs. Brewers score: Live updates from 2024 MLB Wild Card Series with NLDS spot vs. Phillies on the line

The Mets and Brewers meet Thursday night for the first decisive game of the 2024 MLB playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the New York Mets on Thursday evening in a decisive Wild Card Series Game 3. The winner advances in the 2024 MLB playoff bracket to face the Philadelphia Phillies. The loser sees its season come to an end. First pitch is set for shortly after 7 p.m. ET and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Mets -- who started a whirlwind week by clinching a playoff spot against the Braves during a doubleheader on Monday -- won Game 1 on Tuesday in what was a bit of a slugfest. They were only six outs away from closing down the series in Game 2, but the Brewers came back to win behind clutch homers from Jackson Chourio and Garrett Mitchell. Chourio became the first Brewers player ever to homer twice in a playoff game and he's only 20 years old. 

The starting pitching matchup for Game 3 pits a wily veteran against a rookie. Mets starter Jose Quintana is 35 years old and has appeared in the playoffs five times before. Brewers starter Tobias Myers only has 138 career innings at the MLB level.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Mets vs. Brewers Game 3. Follow along below for the latest.

Myers escapes

Struck out Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo, and got Pete Alonso to fly out to strand the leadoff double. This could be Alonso's final game as a Met with his free agency approaching. Myers gives off some Sonny Gray vibes between his size and delivery.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2024, 11:16 PM
Oct. 03, 2024, 7:16 pm EDT
 
Hustle double for Lindor to start the game

The throw beat him to second base (by a lot), but Brice Turang couldn't hang onto the ball. The Mets have a runner in scoring position four pitches into the game. Been a sloppy series defensively for the Brewers.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2024, 11:11 PM
Oct. 03, 2024, 7:11 pm EDT
 
Tobias Myers on the mound for the Brewers

They signed him as a minor league free agent over the winter. Once upon a time the Rays traded him to Cleveland for a lower level minor leaguer named Junior Caminero. 

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2024, 11:09 PM
Oct. 03, 2024, 7:09 pm EDT
 
One bold (and probably wrong) prediction

I'll say one of the first basemen hits a crucial home run tonight. Pete Alonso (1 for 5) and Rhys Hoskins (0 for 7) are a combined 1 for 12 in the series, but they can change a game (and a series) with one swing. They're both due.

 
Evenly matched?

The Brewers and Mets are very evenly matched, at least historically:

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2024, 11:06 PM
Oct. 03, 2024, 7:06 pm EDT
 
Welcome to Game 3

This is the only game on the schedule tonight. Mets vs. Brewers, winner plays the Phillies in the NLDS and the loser goes home.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2024, 11:00 PM
Oct. 03, 2024, 7:00 pm EDT
 
Crazy stat about the Brewers' playoff appearances

Knocking the Brewers out of the playoffs is a sure sign of a deep playoff run. The Brewers have made nine previous postseason appearances, and the nine teams who have eliminated them from the playoffs have all made it to the World Series. Six of those teams (the 2021 Braves, 2020 Dodgers, 2019 Nationals, 2011 Cardinals, 2008 Phillies and 1982 Cardinals) have won the Fall Classic. 

History will be on the Mets' side if they can win tonight.

