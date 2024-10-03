Mets vs. Brewers score: Live updates from 2024 MLB Wild Card Series with NLDS spot vs. Phillies on the line

The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the New York Mets on Thursday evening in a decisive Wild Card Series Game 3. The winner advances in the 2024 MLB playoff bracket to face the Philadelphia Phillies. The loser sees its season come to an end. First pitch is set for shortly after 7 p.m. ET and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Mets -- who started a whirlwind week by clinching a playoff spot against the Braves during a doubleheader on Monday -- won Game 1 on Tuesday in what was a bit of a slugfest. They were only six outs away from closing down the series in Game 2, but the Brewers came back to win behind clutch homers from Jackson Chourio and Garrett Mitchell. Chourio became the first Brewers player ever to homer twice in a playoff game and he's only 20 years old.

The starting pitching matchup for Game 3 pits a wily veteran against a rookie. Mets starter Jose Quintana is 35 years old and has appeared in the playoffs five times before. Brewers starter Tobias Myers only has 138 career innings at the MLB level.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Mets vs. Brewers Game 3. Follow along below for the latest.