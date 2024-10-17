Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLCS Game 4 as New York tries to get even behind Jose Quintana

Ohtani starts Game 4 with a bang
Shohei Ohtani did not have any hits with the bases empty in his first 19 postseason at-bats. He had a hit in his 20th.
Ohtani led off Thursday night's Game 4 with a solo home run against Mets' Jose Quintana. It's Ohtani's second home run in as many nights and his third of the postseason. It was a no-doubter:
In what is close to a must-win for the Mets, it's not an ideal start. But they can live with solo home runs from Ohtani.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the mound for the Dodgers, and he'll pitch with a lead at Citi Field.