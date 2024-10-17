Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLCS Game 4 as New York tries to get even behind Jose Quintana

Major League Baseball's postseason will proceed on Thursday with each League Championship Series. In the first game of the day, the New York Yankees will attempt to secure a 3-0 advantage in their best-of-seven series against the Cleveland Guardians. Come nighttime, the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take a 3-1 edge over the New York Mets, setting up a potential elimination scenario for Friday. Game 4 gets started shortly after 8 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Dodgers are expected to start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This will be his third career MLB playoff appearance, with his first two both coming in the NLDS against the Padres. Yamamoto has allowed five runs on seven hits across eight innings of postseason work. The Mets will tap veteran lefty José Quintana on their side of things. Quintana has appeared twice this month, surrendering one run in 11 innings.

CBS Sports will provide commentary and analysis throughout NLCS Game 4 below.