Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLCS Game 4 as New York tries to get even behind Jose Quintana

The NLCS continues at Citi Field Thursday night

Major League Baseball's postseason will proceed on Thursday with each League Championship Series. In the first game of the day, the New York Yankees will attempt to secure a 3-0 advantage in their best-of-seven series against the Cleveland Guardians. Come nighttime, the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take a 3-1 edge over the New York Mets, setting up a potential elimination scenario for Friday. Game 4 gets started shortly after 8 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Dodgers are expected to start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This will be his third career MLB playoff appearance, with his first two both coming in the NLDS against the Padres. Yamamoto has allowed five runs on seven hits across eight innings of postseason work. The Mets will tap veteran lefty José Quintana on their side of things. Quintana has appeared twice this month, surrendering one run in 11 innings.

CBS Sports will provide commentary and analysis throughout NLCS Game 4 below.

Ohtani starts Game 4 with a bang

Shohei Ohtani did not have any hits with the bases empty in his first 19 postseason at-bats. He had a hit in his 20th.

Ohtani led off Thursday night's Game 4 with a solo home run against Mets' Jose Quintana. It's Ohtani's second home run in as many nights and his third of the postseason. It was a no-doubter:

In what is close to a must-win for the Mets, it's not an ideal start. But they can live with solo home runs from Ohtani.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the mound for the Dodgers, and he'll pitch with a lead at Citi Field.

 
Game 4 is just a few minutes away from getting going. 

 
Mets lineup

Francisco Lindor SS
Mark Vientos 3B
Pete Alonso 1B
Brandon Nimmo LF
Starling Marte RF
J.D. Martinez DH
Jose Iglesias 2B
Harrison Bader CF
Francisco Alvarez C

José Quintana P

Kate Feldman
October 17, 2024, 10:46 PM
Oct. 17, 2024, 6:46 pm EDT
 
Dodgers lineup

Shoehei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Teoscar Hernández LF
Tommy Edman SS
Kiké Hernández 3B
Max Muncy 1B
Will Smith C
Andy Pages CF
Chris Taylor 2B

Yoshinobu Yamamoto P

Kate Feldman
October 17, 2024, 10:45 PM
Oct. 17, 2024, 6:45 pm EDT

