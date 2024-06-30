Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said on Saturday night that he hopes to make his return from knee surgery by late July, according to MLB's Rhett Bollinger. It should be stressed that Trout did not offer an official timeline, and that he has not yet resumed running or hitting in the cage. He has been playing catch and running on an anti-gravity treadmill, however, suggesting that he's in the process of ramping up his physical activity.

Trout, 32, has not played in a game since April 29 after requiring a partial medial meniscectomy. In 29 games to begin the season, he had hit .220/.325/.541 (138 OPS+) with 10 home runs, 14 runs batted in, and six stolen bases. Throughout his career, he's been one of the best performing players -- not only in contemporary terms, but historically. Indeed, Trout will return to career marks that include a 173 OPS+ and an estimated 86.1 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference.

Alas, Trout's certain Hall of Fame career has been impacted time and again in recent years by various maladies. He's appeared in more than 100 games just once since the 2020 pandemic season. If his timetable proves accurate, it'll be mathematically impossible for him to notch 100 appearances this campaign, either.

The Angels won and improved to 11-18 in Trout's last game back in April. They entered Saturday with a 35-46 mark, meaning they've thus far posted a 24-28 record during his absence. The Angels have been particularly solid as of late, winning five consecutive games heading into Saturday and cinching a winning record in June thanks to a 14-10 start.

Trout remains under contract through the 2030 season. Back in the spring, he squashed any speculation that he would request a trade in the near term.

"You know, there might be a time (when a trade makes sense for me)," Trout told reporters in February. "I really haven't thought about this. But you know, when I signed that contract, I'm loyal."