Monday will be the 100th game of the season for many teams and now with All-Star week over, each game seems to have a little more significance for those teams trying to pursue the playoffs. Each game also means one day closer to the end of the season for the players in the MLB DFS player pool, which signals less time to turn things around for anyone who may be struggling. As we approach the thick of summer for the 2024 MLB season, how should daily Fantasy baseball players view those options who had a slow start but never picked it up when making MLB DFS picks?

Players like Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger and Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado have been two of the bigger disappointments for 2024 MLB DFS lineups. Bellinger has nine home runs in 79 games after hitting 26 home runs in 130 games last season. Arenado, an eight-time All-Star, has a .702 OPS, the lowest over his 12-year career. Their struggles have created a drop in their price tags, but can you trust them in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure identified Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Witt went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, returning 18.7 points on FanDuel and 15 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Bregman had his five-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday but after a slow start to the 2024 MLB season, the 30-year-old has proven he's still one of the better third basemen in baseball. Bregman is hitting .314 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored with an .885 OPS over 13 games since July 4.

Bregman, a right-handed hitter, has been a dangerous player at the plate against LHP throughout his career and the Athletics are scheduled to start LHP Hogan Harris on Monday. Bregman is hitting .278 with an .862 OPS over his career against LHP. Harris is making his 25th career start since making his MLB debut last year and right-handed hitters have a .775 OPS against Harris. The 27-year-old has a career 5.53 ERA and McClure likes this matchup for Bregman.

McClure is also rostering Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford ($4,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Crawford is 3-for-10 with two walks over his career against Angels probable starter Tyler Anderson. Despite being a left-handed hitter, Crawford has found success against Anderson, a LHP. The 29-year-old has also been hitting LHP far better than RHP this season, batting .284 with an .805 OPS against southpaws this year.

Crawford has four home runs in 88 at-bats against LHP compared to five home runs in 206 at-bats against RHP this year. It's been a rough season for Crawford, who has the lowest batting average (.204) and OPS (.643) of his eight-year career, but the fact he's hitting LHP pitching better this year and has career success against Anderson gives this the potential to be a positive matchup. McClure likes his value for MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

