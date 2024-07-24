Locking in the right starting pitcher, or starting pitcher combination, is always of the utmost importance when competing in MLB daily Fantasy on FanDuel and DraftKings. So understanding the matchups can give you an enormous advantage over the competition. For example, Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has a 4.60 ERA on the season but current Mets have a career batting average of only .201 against the reigning AL Cy Young winner.

Cole is priced at $9,400 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel, beneath options like Tyler Glasnow and Chris Sale, so might he be a steal in your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday night? Recent form vs. historical averages is always a difficult debate, but knowing the data can help you find the best options in the MLB DFS player pool. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano as one of the top pitchers in the MLB DFS player pool for one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Soriano threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and one earned run in a win against the Mariners to return 45 points on FanDuel and 25 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Padres third baseman Manny Machado at $4,700 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. The six-time All-Star is only four RBI shy of 1,000 for his career and he's already racked up 1,832 hits at age-31.

Machado has had at least 28 home runs and 85 RBI in every full season that he's played with the Padres and that streak goes back to 2015 if you include his time with the Orioles. He also has an .846 career OPS against left-handed pitching and he'll take on Nationals lefty Mitchell Parker, who has given up five earned runs in two of his last three starts, on Wednesday.

McClure is also rostering Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). The 2023 National League Rookie of the Year had a difficult first half of the 2024 MLB season, with an OPS that has plummeted from .868 to .632 and an OPS+ that has dropped from 135 to 80 season-over-season.

However, he's slugging .539 with four of his six home runs on the season and 12 RBI in his last 11 games, and he's stolen five bases while raising his OPS by 20 point in the month of July. Carroll has a slugging percentage that is 110 points higher against right-handed pitching this season and he'll see Royals righty Michael Wacha on Wednesday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

