The Dodgers are headed back to the NLCS with their eyes on a repeat World Series title. The Brewers are eyeing their first ever National League pennant. Who can make it to the Fall Classic?

Los Angeles got here by taking down the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series and then the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. This marks their fourth NLCS appearance in six years and their goal is to become MLB's first repeat World Series champions since the New York Yankees won three in a row in 1998-2000. Milwaukee, on the other hand, carried MLB's best record into the playoffs and then took down the Chicago Cubs in five games in the NLDS. The Brewers have made it to this round just twice since switching to the National League in 1998.

So who has the advantage? The Dodgers, carried by stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts? Or the Brewers with a motley crew of underappreciated talent like Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn?

Before Game 1 kicks off, your CBS Sports MLB experts are here to predict how the best-of-seven series will go.

Dodgers vs. Brewers

R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Julian McWilliams Dayn Perry Matt Snyder Dodgers vs. Brewers Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers Brewers Brewers

Anderson: I picked the Dodgers to win the World Series before the playoffs started, so it would be insulting for me to choose a different outcome here. I think this has the potential to be a great series. These are two of the best managed organizations in all of sports. I do think the Dodgers have the edge in terms of elite talent and starting pitching. Where it gets interesting is the bullpens, and Milwaukee undoubtedly has the edge there. It's worth noting, too, that the Brewers went 6-0 in the season series against the Dodgers. Will that prove predictive here? I'm guessing no, but it should be a compelling matchup all the same. Pick: Dodgers in 7

Axisa: I know the Brewers went 6-0 against the Dodgers in the regular season, but all six games were played in a two-week span in July, and the Dodgers are way healthier and more complete now. I refuse to believe Shohei Ohtani will have another 1 for 18 series at the plate too. He's way too good. The David vs. Goliath narrative is an easy one here even though David had the better regular season record and head-to-head success. I'll hitch my wagon to Goliath this series and say the Dodgers will win, making them the first champion to return to the World Series the next year since the 2008-09 Phillies. Pick: Dodgers in 6

McWilliams: Milwaukee keeps finding ways to win, but it's hard to see them beating the Dodgers. L.A. just handled Philly, a team many thought was the best in baseball, and they did it without much offensive help from Shohei Ohtani, which says a lot. If he gets going this round, it could be domination. Pick: Dodgers in 6

Perry: The Dodgers are probably better constructed for playoff success, but let's not forget the Brewers during the regular season had more wins and a better run differential against a tougher schedule. I'll also roll the dice and say Brandon Woodruff returns for the NLCS. I think that balanced and deep Brewers lineup will give the Dodgers' setup and middle-relief corps trouble in this series. Pick: Brewers in 7

Snyder: The Dodgers are more talented, but the Brewers are such a perfect illustration of the saying "the whole is greater than the sum of the parts." The Brewers do all the little things better than anyone else. In this series, the Dodgers will have better starting pitching and more talent on offense, but the Brewers will make fewer defensive and baserunning mistakes. The Brewers will run the bases better and make outstanding defensive plays, too. They'll run out an assembly line of power arms from the bullpen. And people who haven't been watching this team all season will wonder "who are these guys and how are they this good?" It just keeps happening and I'm betting on it happening again. Pick: Brewers in 7