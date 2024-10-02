MLB playoff scores: How Royals, Tigers pulled off Wild Card Series upsets to send Orioles, Astros packing

Kansas City and Detroit are headed to the ALDS

Both American League Wild Card Series were decided on Wednesday, with the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals each securing upsets over their higher-seeded counterparts, the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tigers started off the afternoon by unleashing their special brand of pitching chaos on the Houston lineup. Factor in some timely late-inning hitting, and the Tigers now advance to play the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Divisional Series on the heels of a 5-2 victory. The Royals, meanwhile, once again stymied Baltimore's offense, walking away with a sweep of their own by a 2-1 score (and overall 3-1 combined series score).

Below, CBS Sports has compiled some takeaways from the day of American League action. You can also find the running coverage we provided throughout both games.

Royals follow their script to ALDS

The Royals defeated the Orioles 2-1 on Wednesday evening, eliminating Baltimore from the playoffs and punching their own ticket to the next round, where they'll meet the New York Yankees beginning this weekend in a best-of-five series. The winner of that encounter, meanwhile, will then proceed to play for the pennant.

The Royals, who became the second MLB team to ever make the playoffs in a full season after a 100-loss year, won on Wednesday the same way they won on countless nights throughout the summer. Their pitching bent, but didn't break, and they received star-caliber play from shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Starter Seth Lugo, all but certain to receive some down ballot Cy Young Award consideration, allowed a run on five hits and a walk over 4 1/3 innings. He exited with the bases loaded, but reliever Angel Zerpa escaped without damage. Zerpa would throw a scoreless inning, then hand it over to John Schreiber, who did the same. From there, the Royals turned to lefties Sam Long and Kris Bubic before asking closer Lucas Erceg to put a bow on the win.

During the regular season, the Royals ranked seventh in staff ERA despite the 20th-highest strikeout rate and essentially a league-average WHIP. In other words, they wouldn't stack up strikeouts or keep runners from reaching at a modest clip, yet they would find a way to get the necessary outs before runs could cross the plate. It's precisely what they did on Wednesday, keeping an Orioles lineup in check for the second consecutive day. (The Royals yielded one run in two games.)

Speaking of sticking with what worked all year -- how about Witt?

Witt, 24, would likely be the AL's Most Valuable Player Award recipient this offseason were it not for the existence of Yankees star Aaron Judge. He batted .332/.389/.588 (171 OPS+) with 32 home runs and 31 stolen bases. His 9.4 Wins Above Replacement represented the second most productive year in franchise history.

Witt's double-play partner, Michael Massey, scored the first run of the day for the Royals. But it was Witt who plated the go-ahead run in the sixth, legging out an infield single on a ball that was fielded by second baseman Jordan Westburg on a dive. Witt cleared more than 31 feet per second, according to Statcast's data. (For reference, anything above 30 feet per second is considered to be elite.)

Take a look at the play in question:

Witt, in the process, became the second player in Royals franchise history to notch a go-ahead hit in the sixth inning or later in the same postseason, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Mind you, he did it in exactly two overall games. The other Royals player to accomplish the feat? Amos Otis back in 1980.

It wasn't a home run, or a particularly flashy play. But it was a triumph of will, and a success in the way that these Royals have grown accustomed to throughout the year.

Role players send Tigers to the ALDS

Detroit has won a postseason series for the first time since 2013. The Tigers, thanks to utility man Andy Ibáñez, are headed to the ALDS after stunning the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday. Ibáñez cleared the bases with a go-ahead two-out, two-strike, pinch-hit double against Josh Hader in the eighth inning of Game 2. Detroit swept the best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Here is the Ibáñez double. Tigers fans are going to see this highlight for a good long time, and I don't think they'll mind one bit:

"We've been doing this all year and he was really ready, and you gotta believe," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said about Ibáñez after Game 2 (via the Detroit News).

Detroit's Game 1 win on Tuesday was thanks largely to Tarik Skubal, the likely Cy Young winner. He shut the Astros down across six innings while the bottom of the order -- No. 8 hitter Jake Rogers and No. 9 hitter Trey Sweeney, specifically -- had run-scoring singles against Framber Valdez to give the Tigers the lead and eventually the win.

In Game 2, it was pitching "chaos" -- Hinch's word -- and that was the plan. Since the trade deadline, Detroit's rotation has been Skubal and a series of openers and bullpen games. The Tigers used seven pitchers in Game 2 and none of them faced a batter twice. Every at-bat was a new pitcher for Houston's hitters. That's awfully tough.

Here's how Hinch and the Tigers pieced the Game 2 win together:


BFIPHRBBK

LHP Tyler Holton

3

1

0

0

0

1

RHP Brenan Hanifee

7

1 2/3

1

0

1

2

LHP Brant Hurter

8

1 2/3

2

0

1

0

RHP Beau Brieske

5

1 2/3

0

0

1

1

RHP Jackson Jobe

5

2/3

2

2

0

0

LHP Sean Guenther

4

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

RHP Will Vest

3

1

0

0

0

1

Total

35

9

5

2

3

5

Only Jobe, a 22-year-old with four innings of big league experience, wobbled in Game 2. Houston rallied against the rookie to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, though Kyle Tucker banged into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners with one out to end the threat. That was costly. The Astros had a chance to put a crooked number on the board but didn't.

The Tigers have two stars in Skubal and Riley Greene, and a bunch of young players and veteran journeymen types who know and accept their roles, and thrive because of it. Ibáñez has punished righties all year. That's what he's on the roster to do, and he did it in Game 2. That pitching chaos is nothing those guys haven't experienced before either. Detroit gets the most out of what they have. It was Skubal and the bottom of the lineup in Game 1. In Game 2, it was the entire bullpen and Ibáñez.

Wednesday's win sends the Tigers into an ALDS matchup with the AL Central winning Guardians. That series begins Saturday in Cleveland. The Astros, meanwhile, now head into the offseason with Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, and others set to become free agents.

Royals win 2-1, eliminate Orioles

The AL Central has three of the last four teams standing in the AL playoffs. The Guardians advanced via a bye after winning the division. The Tigers swept the AL West champion Astros and now the Royals have swept the Orioles. They did so on the strength of excellent pitching in Games 1 and 2 of the Wild Card Series.

Here in Game 2, the Royals won, 2-1. 

All-Star Seth Lugo took the ball to start and was great through four scoreless innings. He allowed a solo homer to Cedric Mullins to start the fifth, followed by a single, walk and error. Lugo would need help from his bullpen to limit the damage and Angel Zerpa did the job, getting two outs to leave the bases loaded. 

The game was tied, 1-1, at the time thanks to a Vinnie Pasquantino RBI single in the first inning. The tie didn't last long. Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. drove home a run in the top of the sixth to put the Royals on top for good. 

The Royals didn't generate much offense in the series. They scored on three singles and one of those was an infield single. Credit their pitching and defense. Lugo and Cole Ragans had good starts while Zerpa, Sam Long, Kris Bubic, Lucas Erceg and John Schreiber all did fine work in relief. 

The Royals now head to the Bronx to face the top seed in the AL, the New York Yankees, in the ALDS. The series begins on Saturday with Game 1.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 11:42 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:42 pm EDT
 
As noted yesterday, Erceg was mostly unhittable after the Royals acquired him, but he did have a short span of games where he was dinged up. 

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 11:40 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:40 pm EDT
 
The Royals hardly ever lose in the playoffs

Royals playoff rounds since the start of the 1985 playoffs: Win, win (1985 World Series), win, win, win, loss (2014 World Series), win, win, win (2015 World Series) ... win 2024 Wild Card Series? 

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 11:38 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:38 pm EDT
 
To the bottom of the ninth

The ESPN broadcast said the O's are 0-10 all-time when trailing in the ninth inning of a postseason elimination game. They're also trying to snap their nine-game postseason losing streak. That dates back to 2014. It's 2-1 Royals.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 11:36 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:36 pm EDT
 
So too will Cedric Mullins. He's been the best O's hitter this series (by a lot).

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 11:29 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:29 pm EDT
 
Royals through eight

It's still 2-1. Kansas City is three outs away from the ALDS. Henderson will get another at-bat in this game. It will be Lucas Erceg for the ninth inning, presumably.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 11:28 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:28 pm EDT
 
They will and he struck out. Third time's a charm.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 11:21 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:21 pm EDT
 
Are they going to pitch to Witt with a base open, a runner in scoring position, and two outs again?

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 11:20 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:20 pm EDT
 
Royals up 2-1 through seven

They are six outs away from the ALDS and they just got through the 1-2-3 hitters in that half-inning. If Bubic and Erceg shut it down from here, Henderson won't hit again.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 11:08 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 7:08 pm EDT
 
We're through seven

Royals maintain a 2-1 lead. It's become a parade of relievers on both sides.

 
Royals again going to the bullpen

John Schreiber is out; Sam Long is in.

 
I will never, for as long as I live, get Heston Kjerstad right on the first try. I always type Keston Hjerstad first.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 10:56 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 6:56 pm EDT
 
Cowser is out of the game. The O's called it "left hand pain." Heston Kjerstad is in.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 10:53 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 6:53 pm EDT
 
Second straight day the Orioles pitched to Witt with two outs, a runner on third, and a base open. Burned them both times.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 10:42 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 6:42 pm EDT
 
Royals retake the lead

It's now 2-1. Bobby Witt plated Kyle Isbel on an infield single to second baseman Jordan Westburg. Westburg tried to recover from a diving stop to throw out Witt, but Witt's great speed allowed him to reach.

Take a look:

The Royals have since loaded the bases with two outs. We'll see if they can pad their 2-1 lead.

 
Royals have runners on the corners. Two down. Witt up. It'll be Yennier Cano's responsbility. 

 
Orioles making another pitching change. Cionel Pérez enters.

 
Owser for Cowser

With one out and the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Colton Cowser struck out on an Angel Zerpa pitch that hit him in the hand. This is about as ugly a "struck out on a pitch that hit him" pitch as I've ever seen:

The swing supersedes the hit by pitch and Cowser very clearly swung, so it is a strikeout. He was bleeding as he exited the field and initially remained in the game, but was removed in the top of the seventh with what the Orioles called left hand pain. Cowser is 0 for 3 with three strikeouts through five innings in Game 2.

The Orioles tied Game 2 on a Cedric Mullins solo homer in that fifth inning, then loaded the bases with zero outs. They did not score though. Anthony Santander popped up to first, Cowser struck out, and Ryan Mountcastle grounded out to short. Rough. The score is tied 1-1 and each team is into their bullpen.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 10:27 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 6:27 pm EDT
 
Zerpa comes through

Angel Zerpa was put into a tough situation, bases loaded and one out of a tied game. He struck out Colton Cowser, then induced a ground out from Adley Rutschman. As a result, it's still 1-1 entering the sixth. 

 
Lugo's day is finished

He'll depart having allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings. But he's leaving the bases loaded in a tied game.

 
Mullins home run ties the game at 1-1

The Orioles have life. Jacob Webb escaped a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the top of the fifth. Cedric Mullins just led off the bottom of the inning by lifting off on a Seth Lugo fastball. Here's a look:

According to Statcast, the ball traveled nearly 400 feet and had a 106.4 mph exit velocity.

The Orioles did not score in their Game 1 loss. They had not scored through the first four innings today. But, just like that, Baltimore is back in the game and back in the series.

 
Breaking: The Orioles have scored a run.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 10:12 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 6:12 pm EDT
 
Webb escapes jam

That's a big outcome for the Orioles, who remain down 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

 
Royals threatening to break this one open

Bases loaded with two outs. Melendez up.

 
Royals hold steady. Still 1-0 heading into the fifth.

 
Orioles threatening here in the fourth

Two on with one out. Ryan O'Hearn due up.

 
Tigers punch ticket to ALDS with 5-2 win over Astros

For the first time since 2013, the Detroit Tigers have won a postseason series. The Tigers stunned the Astros with a 5-2 win in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, with Andy Ibáñez's two-out, two-strike, pinch-hit, bases-clearing double in the top of the eighth inning the decisive blow. A stunning moment, it was.

Here is a highlight the Detroit faithful will see for years and years to come:

The Astros took a 2-1 lead in the previous half-inning and could have really put a dent in the scoreboard, but Kyle Tucker grounded into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners and one out. Tucker went 0 for 7 in the series and is 7 for 63 (.111) in his last 18 postseason games dating back to 2022. It's been tough sledding in October for one of the game's best players.

After getting a stellar performance from likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in Game 1, the Tigers used manager A.J. Hinch's pitching "chaos" -- Hinch's word -- to stifle the Astros in Game 2. Seven Tigers pitchers held the Astros to two runs on five singles and three walks. Not one single Astros hitter saw a pitcher twice. Every at-bat was a new arm. Here's the breakdown:

-- LHP Tyler Holton: 1-2-3 first inning
-- RHP Brenan Hanifee: Seven batters faced, five outs
-- LHP Brant Hurter: Eight batters faced, five outs
-- RHP Beau Brieske: Five batters faced, five outs
-- RHP Jackson Jobe: Charged with both runs, recorded only one out
-- LHP Sean Guenther: Four batters faced, five outs thanks to Tucker's double play
-- RHP Will Vest: Three batters faced, three outs

This is what the Tigers do. They start Skubal every fifth day, then fill in the gaps with the rest of the staff. They use everyone -- Jobe is one of the game's top pitching prospects and he made only two regular season appearances (four innings) before being put on the postseason roster -- and it's very, very effective. This is how they got to the postseason in the first place.

For the Astros, they have now lost seven consecutive postseason games at Minute Maid Park dating back to last year's ALDS. Their seven-year ALCS streak is over -- this is the first time Houston has failed to reach the ALCS since 2016 -- and they now will now enter the offseason with Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, and others set to become free agents.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have advanced to the ALDS and will face the AL Central rival Guardians. That series begins Saturday in Cleveland.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 9:29 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 5:29 pm EDT
 
They do not. Still 1-0 Royals heading into the bottom of the third.

 
Royals threatening

The Orioles paid close attention to Witt, with Rutschman even attempting a back pick after a strikeout. Didn't stop Witt from going first-to-third on a single to center. Two outs here in the third, we'll see if Kansas City can cash in on Witt's speed.

 
Had the Royals' running game as an X-factor for this series. With Witt on first, let's see if Eflin can keep him there.

