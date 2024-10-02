MLB playoff scores: Live updates for Mets vs. Brewers, Braves vs. Padres; Wild Card Series schedule, results

The 2024 MLB postseason continues Wednesday with Game 2 of the four Wild Card Series matchups. On the National League side, the Mets and Padres earned wins in Game 1 and are one win away from advancing to the Division Series. The Braves and Brewers will look to keep their seasons alive in Game 2, and force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday. This is Year 3 of MLB's 12-team postseason format and the team that won Game 1 has won all nine previous Wild Card Series, a stat that includes the Tigers' sweep of the Astros that they finished off Wednesday.

The NL West-winning Dodgers and NL East-winning Phillies earned first-round byes and await the winners of the Wild Card Series. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket and here now are Wednesday's National League schedule and scores. All games on Wednesday are streaming on Fubo (Try for free).

Wednesday's NL Wild Card Series scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.