MLB playoff scores: Live updates for Mets vs. Brewers, Braves vs. Padres; Wild Card Series schedule, results
The Mets and Padres are trying to reach the NLDS, the Brewers and Braves are trying to stay alive
The 2024 MLB postseason continues Wednesday with Game 2 of the four Wild Card Series matchups. On the National League side, the Mets and Padres earned wins in Game 1 and are one win away from advancing to the Division Series. The Braves and Brewers will look to keep their seasons alive in Game 2, and force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday. This is Year 3 of MLB's 12-team postseason format and the team that won Game 1 has won all nine previous Wild Card Series, a stat that includes the Tigers' sweep of the Astros that they finished off Wednesday.
The NL West-winning Dodgers and NL East-winning Phillies earned first-round byes and await the winners of the Wild Card Series. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket and here now are Wednesday's National League schedule and scores. All games on Wednesday are streaming on Fubo (Try for free).
Wednesday's NL Wild Card Series scores
- Brewers vs. Mets, 7:38 p.m. ET (How to watch)
- Padres vs. Braves, 8:38 p.m. ET (How to watch)
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.
-
5:28
Padres Blank Braves In Game 1
-
2:52
Skubal Shines In Playoff Debut
-
5:02
Mets Offense Unloads On Brewers In Game 1
-
3:52
Royals Take Game 1 Against Orioles
-
3:39
MLB Wild Card Highlights: Braves at Padres - Game 1
-
1:37
Padres Sound Off After NL Wild Card Game 1 Win Over Braves
-
4:32
MLB Wild Card Highlights: Mets at Brewers - Game 1 (10/1)
-
3:30
Mets-Brewers Game 1 Recap: Mets Overcome Early Deficit To Take Game 1 Over Brewers
-
1:17
Pat Murphy, Carlos Mendoza Discuss Their Game 1 Tilt
-
4:32
MLB Wild Card Highlights: Tigers at Astros - Game 1
-
2:07
Tigers Hold Off Late Astros Rally To Win Game 1
-
2:02
AJ Hinch and Tarik Skubal Sound Off Following Game 1 Win
-
2:38
MLB Wild Card Highlights: Ragans, Witt lift Royals over Orioles in Game 1
-
1:47
Hear From the Royals and Orioles After Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series
-
3:31
Royals Blank Orioles To Take 1-0 Series Lead
-
1:57
Hot Padres Draw Shorthanded Braves In Wild Card
-
1:44
Mets Head To Milwaukee To Face Brewers Off Monday's Exciting Finish
-
1:10
Cole Ragans, Royals Take On Corbin Burnes, Orioles In Game 1
-
1:58
Justin Verlander Left Off Astros Wild Card Roster
-
1:29
Tigers Send Tarik Skubal To The Mount vs. Veteran Astros