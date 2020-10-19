The 2020 World Series matchup is set. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2020 title. Both teams won Game 7s to reach the Fall Classic, with the Dodgers ousting the Braves and the Rays taking down the Astros. The World Series is set to begin Tuesday at Arlington's Globe Life Field.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Below you'll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., Oct. 11
ALCS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Mon., Oct. 12
ALCS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 1
FINAL
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 13
NLCS Game 2
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Wed., Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Thurs., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 5
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 4
FINAL
Fox & FS1
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 6
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 5
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 6
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 7
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Sun., Oct. 18
NLCS Game 7
FINAL
Fox & FS1
Arlington
*-if necessary
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., Oct. 20
World Series Game 1
Rays vs. Dodgers
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 21
World Series Game 2
Rays vs. Dodgers
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
|Fri., Oct. 23
World Series Game 3
Dodgers vs. Rays
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 24
World Series Game 4
Dodgers vs. Rays
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
|Sun., Oct. 25
World Series Game 5*
Dodgers vs. Rays
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 27
World Series Game 6*
Rays vs. Dodgers
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
|Wed., Oct. 28
World Series Game 7*
Rays vs. Dodgers
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
*-if necessary
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Mon., Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Tue., Oct. 6
NLDS Game 1
FINAL
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 1
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 7
NLDS Game 2
FINAL
MLBN
Houston
ALDS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 2
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Thurs., Oct. 8
NLDS Game 3
FINAL
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 3
FINAL
MLBN
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 9
ALDS Game 5
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., Sept. 29
AL Game 1
|FINAL
|ABC
|Target Field
|
AL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 1
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
|
AL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
Wed., Sept. 30
NL Game 1
FINAL/13
ESPN
Truist Park
|
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN2
Target Field
|
NL Game 1
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
|
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 2
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
|
NL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
|
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
|
NL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Thurs., Oct. 1
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Truist Park
|
AL Game 3
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
|
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
|
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Fri., Oct. 2
NL Game 2
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
|
|NL Game 3
|Padres 4, Cardinals 0
|FINAL
|ESPN
|Petco Park
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: NLDS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)