MLB playoffs scores: Live updates from Astros vs. Tigers, Orioles vs. Royals as baseball postseason kicks off

October is here, and so is postseason baseball with a four-game slate on Tuesday

Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason gets underway on Tuesday with Game 1 of all four Wild Card Series matchups. This will serve as the third year under MLB's 12-team playoff format. The top two seeds in both leagues get byes to the division round, while everyone else has to play in these best-of-three series hosted exclusively by the superior seed. The 2024 playoff schedule will see the Wild Card Series wrap up by Thursday and the League Division Series underway on Saturday.

The wild-card matchups this year? Tigers-Astros, Royals-Orioles, Mets-Brewers and Braves-Padres. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket

Below is Tuesday's schedule and scores.

Tuesday's Wild Card Series scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.

O's vs. Royals underway

Michael Massey bloops a single into shallow left to get the game going. Bobby Witt Jr. about to take his first career postseason at-bat.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 8:10 PM
October 1, 2024, 8:10 PM
 
Real quick inning for Skubal against the 8-9-1 hitters. 67 pitches through five innings.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 8:03 PM
October 1, 2024, 8:03 PM
 
Orioles vs. Royals about to get underway

They're in Baltimore, where the weather has cleared up in time for first pitch. Corbin Burnes vs. Cole Ragans, winner of the series advances to face the Yankees in the ALDS.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 7:59 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:59 PM
 
Héctor Neris walked 26 in 44 innings with the Cubs this year, but only two in 15 1/3 with the Astros. He seems to be a bit off with his control right now.

Matt Snyder
October 1, 2024, 7:56 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:56 PM
 
That'll do it for Valdez

Astros lefty Framber Valdez is departing here with a runner on and one out in the fifth as Houston trails by a 3-0 margin. He'll be replaced by Hector Neris.

Certainly wasn't Valdez's finest showing today. He allowed all three of his runs in the second inning, but he battled with his pitch economy despite otherwise posting zeroes in the runs column.

Valdez surrendered seven hits and two walks. He struck out three batters. Valdez notched seven swinging strikes, with six of those coming on his breaking balls. 

 
Skubal escapes

Struck out Jeremy Peña and Victor Caratini to strand the two runners. Skubal hit 100 mph against Caratini.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 7:43 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:43 PM
 
Astros threatening in the fourth

Yordan Alvarez shot a leadoff single back up the middle and Yainer Diaz went from 0-2 to a walk with one out. The Astros have two on with one out, and have gotten Skubal's pitch count up to 57. Pretty good after a five-pitch first.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 7:41 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:41 PM
 
Seconded on Sam Elliott.

Kate Feldman
October 1, 2024, 7:21 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:21 PM
 
I would enjoy a baseball game called by Sam Elliott.

 
Astros strand two

Kyle Tucker flew out to left to end the threat. The Astros were able to get Skubal's pitch count up to, uh, 33 through three innings. They're swinging early and often. Makes sense. Skubal's filling the zone and you don't want to fall behind 0-1, 0-2 against him.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 7:20 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:20 PM
 
Still 3-0 Tigers through three

Astros finally got a baserunner (two of them, actually) but couldn't push anyone across.

 
Rainy weather in Baltimore

But the tarp is coming off the field, and it looks like they'll have an on-time-ish start for Orioles vs. Royals at Camden Yards. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 7:17 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:17 PM
 
What's up with those helmet ads?

If you're watching Tigers-Astros, you've probably noticed a change: Every player has ads on his batting helmet. STRAUSS, a German apparel company, struck a sponsorship deal with MLB to place the ads on every helmet throughout the postseason. MLB helmets have had ads on one side during recent international games, but this is the first time they've been used during an MLB game in the U.S.

The ads are unavoidable. A playoff pop-up blocker does not exist (unless you count Steve Bartman). Here's more:

Why MLB batting helmets have advertising logos: League makes noticeable change for 2024 playoffs
R.J. Anderson
R.J. Anderson
Why MLB batting helmets have advertising logos: League makes noticeable change for 2024 playoffs
 
15 pitches, 14 strikes for Skubal through two innings.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 7:06 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:06 PM
 
Tigers take 3-0 lead in the second

Tarik Skubal needed five pitches to get through the bottom of the first inning, then the offense staked him to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. The key play: Parker Meadows beating out a potential inning-ending double play ball to keep the rally alive. Three straight two-out singles and three runs followed against Framber Valdez:

Valdez started the season a bit slowly, tweaked his pitch mix at midseason, then finished with a 2.38 ERA in his final 20 starts. Also, he averaged 6.5 innings per start in those 20 games, which is astronomical these days. Valdez came into the postseason on a nice run, but the Tigers jumped him for singles rather than one big home run swing in the second inning of Game 1.

For what it's worth, Valdez struggled badly last postseason, allowing 13 runs in 12 innings in three starts. Game 1 is his 16th career postseason start, so he has plenty of experience in big games. For whatever reason he struggled through three starts last October and again early in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 7:05 PM
October 1, 2024, 7:05 PM
 
Make it two perfect frames for Skubal to begin Game 1. Tigers maintain a 3-0 lead entering the third.

 
Skubal hit by comebacker

He's staying in after shaking his non-throwing hand and being attended to by the trainer.

 
Parker Meadows beat out a potential inning-ending double play to keep that inning going. Three straight two-out singles and three runs followed.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 6:59 PM
October 1, 2024, 6:59 PM
 
Now 3-0 Tigers

Matt Vrieling with a two-out, two-strike, run-scoring single. Three runs might be all Skubal needs.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 6:57 PM
October 1, 2024, 6:57 PM
 
2-0 Tigers

Trey Sweeney singles in a run. He came over from the Dodgers in the Jack Flaherty trade.

Sweeney hit only .218/.269/.373 in 36 regular season games, which isn't good, but is miles better than what they were getting from Javier Báez. Going from Báez to Sweeney was an under-the-radar big upgrade and helped Detroit finish the season strong and get to the postseason.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 6:56 PM
October 1, 2024, 6:56 PM
 
Make it 2-0 Tigers

Trey Sweeney, added in the Jack Flaherty trade, singles in another run.

 
Tigers have a 1-0 lead

Former Astros farmhand Jake Rogers drives in the postseason's first run.

 
Five-pitch inning for Skubal

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said their pitching plan is Skubal and then a bunch of chaos, which is more or less how they operated the last two months of the season. That quick first inning essentially bought Skubal an extra inning later in the game.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 6:46 PM
October 1, 2024, 6:46 PM
 
Skubal time

If you aren't too familiar with the likely AL Cy Young Award winner, you're in for a treat.

 
First pitch strike from Framber Valdez. We are underway.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 6:35 PM
October 1, 2024, 6:35 PM
 
Welcome to postseason Opening Day

Any predictions for today? I'm thinking Tigers, Mets, Padres, Orioles win. Three close games and one laugher. Someone hits two homers.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 6:32 PM
October 1, 2024, 6:32 PM
 
It's time

We're about to light this candle in Houston. Astros-Tigers will begin in moments.

 
Wild Card Series X-factors

Little things can make a big difference in a three-game series. So what X-factors are at play in the Wild Card Series? R.J. Anderson broke them down, including speed from the Royals and Brewers, plus an advantage the Padres have against the Braves.

MLB Wild Card Series X-factors: Royals, Brewers have game-changing speed, Padres with upper hand vs. Braves
R.J. Anderson
R.J. Anderson
MLB Wild Card Series X-factors: Royals, Brewers have game-changing speed, Padres with upper hand vs. Braves
 
Staff picks for full postseason bracket

Who do we think is going to win it all? Glad you asked. CBS Sports MLB writers and editors made their picks for every round of the postseason prior to Tuesday, with a variety of World Series winners in a relatively open field. Here are our picks:

2024 MLB postseason predictions: Staff picks for entire playoff bracket, including World Series champion
Kate Feldman
Kate Feldman
2024 MLB postseason predictions: Staff picks for entire playoff bracket, including World Series champion
