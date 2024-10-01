MLB playoffs scores: Live updates from Astros vs. Tigers, Orioles vs. Royals as baseball postseason kicks off

O's vs. Royals underway
Michael Massey bloops a single into shallow left to get the game going. Bobby Witt Jr. about to take his first career postseason at-bat.
Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason gets underway on Tuesday with Game 1 of all four Wild Card Series matchups. This will serve as the third year under MLB's 12-team playoff format. The top two seeds in both leagues get byes to the division round, while everyone else has to play in these best-of-three series hosted exclusively by the superior seed. The 2024 playoff schedule will see the Wild Card Series wrap up by Thursday and the League Division Series underway on Saturday.
The wild-card matchups this year? Tigers-Astros, Royals-Orioles, Mets-Brewers and Braves-Padres. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket.
Below is Tuesday's schedule and scores. All games on Tuesday are streaming on fubo (try for free).
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.
Real quick inning for Skubal against the 8-9-1 hitters. 67 pitches through five innings.
They're in Baltimore, where the weather has cleared up in time for first pitch. Corbin Burnes vs. Cole Ragans, winner of the series advances to face the Yankees in the ALDS.
Héctor Neris walked 26 in 44 innings with the Cubs this year, but only two in 15 1/3 with the Astros. He seems to be a bit off with his control right now.
Astros lefty Framber Valdez is departing here with a runner on and one out in the fifth as Houston trails by a 3-0 margin. He'll be replaced by Hector Neris.
Certainly wasn't Valdez's finest showing today. He allowed all three of his runs in the second inning, but he battled with his pitch economy despite otherwise posting zeroes in the runs column.
Valdez surrendered seven hits and two walks. He struck out three batters. Valdez notched seven swinging strikes, with six of those coming on his breaking balls.
Struck out Jeremy Peña and Victor Caratini to strand the two runners. Skubal hit 100 mph against Caratini.
Yordan Alvarez shot a leadoff single back up the middle and Yainer Diaz went from 0-2 to a walk with one out. The Astros have two on with one out, and have gotten Skubal's pitch count up to 57. Pretty good after a five-pitch first.
Kyle Tucker flew out to left to end the threat. The Astros were able to get Skubal's pitch count up to, uh, 33 through three innings. They're swinging early and often. Makes sense. Skubal's filling the zone and you don't want to fall behind 0-1, 0-2 against him.
Astros finally got a baserunner (two of them, actually) but couldn't push anyone across.
But the tarp is coming off the field, and it looks like they'll have an on-time-ish start for Orioles vs. Royals at Camden Yards. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET.
If you're watching Tigers-Astros, you've probably noticed a change: Every player has ads on his batting helmet. STRAUSS, a German apparel company, struck a sponsorship deal with MLB to place the ads on every helmet throughout the postseason. MLB helmets have had ads on one side during recent international games, but this is the first time they've been used during an MLB game in the U.S.
The ads are unavoidable. A playoff pop-up blocker does not exist (unless you count Steve Bartman). Here's more:
15 pitches, 14 strikes for Skubal through two innings.
Tarik Skubal needed five pitches to get through the bottom of the first inning, then the offense staked him to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. The key play: Parker Meadows beating out a potential inning-ending double play ball to keep the rally alive. Three straight two-out singles and three runs followed against Framber Valdez:
Valdez started the season a bit slowly, tweaked his pitch mix at midseason, then finished with a 2.38 ERA in his final 20 starts. Also, he averaged 6.5 innings per start in those 20 games, which is astronomical these days. Valdez came into the postseason on a nice run, but the Tigers jumped him for singles rather than one big home run swing in the second inning of Game 1.
For what it's worth, Valdez struggled badly last postseason, allowing 13 runs in 12 innings in three starts. Game 1 is his 16th career postseason start, so he has plenty of experience in big games. For whatever reason he struggled through three starts last October and again early in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Make it two perfect frames for Skubal to begin Game 1. Tigers maintain a 3-0 lead entering the third.
He's staying in after shaking his non-throwing hand and being attended to by the trainer.
Parker Meadows beat out a potential inning-ending double play to keep that inning going. Three straight two-out singles and three runs followed.
Matt Vrieling with a two-out, two-strike, run-scoring single. Three runs might be all Skubal needs.
Trey Sweeney singles in a run. He came over from the Dodgers in the Jack Flaherty trade.
Sweeney hit only .218/.269/.373 in 36 regular season games, which isn't good, but is miles better than what they were getting from Javier Báez. Going from Báez to Sweeney was an under-the-radar big upgrade and helped Detroit finish the season strong and get to the postseason.
Trey Sweeney, added in the Jack Flaherty trade, singles in another run.
Former Astros farmhand Jake Rogers drives in the postseason's first run.
Tigers manager AJ Hinch said their pitching plan is Skubal and then a bunch of chaos, which is more or less how they operated the last two months of the season. That quick first inning essentially bought Skubal an extra inning later in the game.
If you aren't too familiar with the likely AL Cy Young Award winner, you're in for a treat.
First pitch strike from Framber Valdez. We are underway.
Any predictions for today? I'm thinking Tigers, Mets, Padres, Orioles win. Three close games and one laugher. Someone hits two homers.
We're about to light this candle in Houston. Astros-Tigers will begin in moments.
