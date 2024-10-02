MLB playoffs scores: Live updates from Braves-Padres; Wild Card schedule, results as Mets, Royals, Tigers win

Scoreless first for King
He had to work hard, though, as Michael Harris II led off with a single and then Matt Olson had a two-out, bloop single to put runners at the corners. King struck out three.
Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason is underway as all four best-of-three Wild Card Series kick off with Game 1 on Tuesday. The Tigers and Royals got things going with a road victories, as both AL Central teams held on for wins over the Astros and Orioles, respectively. Meanwhile, the Mets have opened the National League side of the postseason bracket with a win over the Brers in Milwaukee. The Padres and Braves will close out the first day of October baseball in San Diego.
This is the third year under MLB's 12-team playoff format. The top two seeds in both leagues have byes to the divisional round, while everyone else has to play in these best-of-three series hosted exclusively by the superior seed. The 2024 playoff schedule will see the Wild Card Series wrap up by Thursday and the League Division Series underway on Saturday.
King has some nasty stuff, to say the least.
The Padres were 50-50 through 100 games. They were 43-19 after that, which was the best record in baseball in that stretch.
The Braves looked like they'd miss the playoffs due to all their injuries in early August, but they went 28-17 after Aug. 11.
Talk about a win-win. The Yankees got one of the best hitters in baseball, the Padres got a frontline starter in King and the top 100 prospect they flipped to the White Sox for Dylan Cease (Drew Thorpe).
Padres start Michael King. While this might be a surprise to many people and might even look like the Padres are taking the series lightly or setting up future games, King has been exceptional for a while. He has a 2.95 ERA on the season, but if we isolated his last 14 starts, he's got a 2.03 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 80 innings. The Padres' back-end of the bullpen features three studs who have been excellent closers before in Jason Adam, Tanner Scott and Robert Suarez. All are full go.
The Braves are starting AJ Smith-Shawver. He has a 0.00 ERA this season! That's in only 4 1/3 innings and it happened on May 23 against a Cubs offense that was terrible at the time. He made 20 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett this season and pitched to a 4.86 ERA in 89 innings. The Braves also figure to be without closer Raisel Iglesias, who worked in both games yesterday.
After two thrilling pitchers' duels to begin the day, the Brewers and Mets played a chaotic Wild Card Series Game 1 at American Family Field Tuesday night. The Brewers took a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Mets answered with three runs in the top of the second. Milwaukee scored two more to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Three lead changes in the first four innings!
Game 1 flipped for good in the top of the fifth inning, when the Mets hung a five-spot against three Brewers relievers to take an 8-4 lead. Freddy Peralta was pulled after only four innings and 68 pitches, which was a bit curious even though they weren't the cleanest innings. The Mets certainly didn't complain -- Joel Payamps and Andy Ashby retired only two of the 10 batters they faced immediately after Peralta exited the game.
The most crucial play in that fifth inning came when Jose Iglesias beat out a grounder to first base for an infield single with two outs. Payamps missed first base when he covered the bag, which allowed a run to score and also extended the inning. Iglesias was the first of six consecutive Mets hitters to reach base with two outs. Mark Vientos and J.D. Martinez each had a 2-RBI single.
The Mets punched their postseason ticket with a win in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves. That allowed them to push Luis Severino back to Tuesday, and although he wobbled early in Game 1, Severino ultimately gave the Mets six innings with four runs (three earned) allowed. He threw 105 pitches and retired the final eight batters he faced.
Given their recent workloads, setup man Phil Maton (pitched last three days) and closer Edwin Díaz (66 pitches last two days) were likely unavailable in Game 1. The four-run lead allowed Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to lean on José Buttó and Ryne Stanek for the final three innings. The final 17 Brewers to bat Tuesday made outs. Their last baserunner came in the fourth inning.
Monday's win was New York's third in three days in two different cities with two travel days mixed in. They beat the Brewers in Milwaukee in what was supposed to be their regular season finale on Sunday, beat the Braves in the first game of Monday's doubleheader in Atlanta to get to the postseason, then returned to Milwaukee and beat the Brewers in Game 1 on Tuesday.
The Mets have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Lefty Sean Manaea, who's been dominant since lowering his arm slot to copy Chris Sale at midseason, will start Game 2 on Wednesday. The Brewers will give the ball to Frankie Montas with their season on the line.
We're through 7, and the Mets lead the Brewers 8-4. That gives New York a 96.3% chance of winning Game 1.
The last 11 Brewers hitters have made outs. The Mets are up 8-4 heading to the eighth.
Two games plus 6 1/2 innings into the postseason, there has not yet been a home run hit. Weird.
Against all odds, Luis Severino makes it through six innings with his Mets still up 8-4.
J.D. Martinez gives New York some separation with a two-out, two-strike, two-run pinch-hit single.
It should be noted the Mets probably don't have Phil Maton and Edwin Díaz today. Díaz threw 40 pitches yesterday and 66 pitches over the last two days. Maton has pitched each of the last three days, including two innings Saturday. The more runs they score, the easier it will be on the bullpen and manager Carlos Mendoza.
Tigers-Astros and Orioles-Royals were two close, tightly played games. Mets-Brewers is chaosball. I love it.
Never let your Little League coach tell you to run through first. At least not if you're Jose Iglesias. The singing middle infielder slid into first and beat Brewers reliever Joel Payamps to the base, allowing Tyrone Taylor to score the tying run. Aaron Ashby is now in for Milwaukee.
Brandon Nimmo followed with an infield single and Mark Vientos lined a single into right field to drive in two, putting the Mets up 6-4. After intentionally walking Pete Alonso, Ashby allowed a two-run single to J.D. Martinez to sink his team further behind, 8-4.
It's a been punch-and-counterpunch Game 1 in Milwaukee thus far. Down 3-2 to start the home half of the fourth, the Brewers got a double from Sal Frelick, a single from Brice Turang (Turang's third hit of the day), and then a game-tying double from 20-year-old Jackson Chourio:
That makes it 4-3 Brewers.
Mets starter Luis Severino managed to survive the frame, but he's now permitted eight hits and two walks in his four innings of work.
That is Baltimore's ninth consecutive postseason loss dating back to 2014. Their last postseason win was Game 2 of the 2014 ALDS, when Bud Norris outpitched David Price. What a series that was. Price, Scherzer, Verlander got swept by Norris, Chris Tillman, and Wei-Yin Chen.
The Corbin Burnes vs. Cole Ragans pitchers' duel more than delivered. Ragans struck out eight in six shutout innings before exiting with cramps in his calf. He threw only 80 pitches. Ragans had cramping issues late in the regular season as well. Kansas City's path to success this postseason is getting superlative starting pitching and just enough offense, and Ragans was terrific in Game 1.
As for Burnes, he was simply a buzz saw Tuesday. He threw 84 pitches in eight innings plus one batter, and held the Royals to one run on five hits and a walk. The Royals scratched out the game's only run in the sixth inning when Burnes walked No. 9 hitter Maikel Garcia, then Garcia stole second base and moved to third on a grounder to second. Bobby Witt Jr.'s two-out single brought him in.
Per research from FanGraphs, Burnes is the first starting pitcher to pitch into the ninth inning of a postseason game and take the loss since Jose Contreras with the White Sox in 2005. He's the first starter to throw a pitch in the ninth inning of a postseason game at all since Stephen Strasburg in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series.
The Orioles had multiple chances to put a run on the board Tuesday. They had runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, but Ragans fanned James McCann and Gunnar Henderson to escape the jam. In the eighth, they had runners at first and second with two outs, but 44-homer man Anthony Santander hit a weak tapper to short to end that threat.
One run was enough in Game 1, though Kansas City's offense has really struggled the last few weeks. They scored more than two runs in only three of their final 11 regular season games, and it's not like they were playing hangover games. The Royals were still trying to secure a postseason berth for the majority of those 11 games. Hey, whatever works.
The Royals have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and will send Seth Lugo, who like Ragans should get a healthy dose of Cy Young votes, to the mound in Game 2 on Wednesday. The O's will start trade deadline pickup Zach Eflin.
Leadoff walk to O'Hearn. Here we go ...
Ryan O'Hearn, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser are due up. All three have plenty of HR power and only one swing can tie the game. Lucas Erceg takes the mound for the Royals. He's been amazing at times but has also had a few meltdowns.
Remember, they were swept last postseason, so this would make this group 0-4 in the playoffs and facing elimination. Baseball players are very mentally tough by nature -- how else could they deal with so much failure? -- but it's hard to imagine them not feeling like the weight of the world is on their shoulders.
Mark Vientos led off the second inning with a single off of Freddy Peralta and Pete Alonso walked. That's when Jesse Winker came in with a two-run triple into the right field corner. Starling Marte's sacrifice fly scored Winker to put the Mets up 3-2.
Santander grounds out to end the inning. The Royals are up 1-0 and will take at least a one-run lead into the ninth.
O's have runners on first and second with two outs. Lucas Erceg is coming in to face Anthony Santander, who hit 44 home runs this year. Feels like the pitching chance came a batter late. The righty swinging Jordan Westburg singled off the lefty Kris Bubic to put the go-ahead run on base.
Ground balls kept finding holes against Luis Severino in the first inning. Good aggressive baserunning from Brice Turang turned a little grounder past Mark Vientos at third base into a leadoff double too. Severino has no one to blame for the bases loaded hit-by-pitch but himself though. Here's the icebreaker:
The Brewers were sixth in runs per game this season. The last few years they were a pitching dominant team with a good offense. This year they had one of the best offenses while also remaining an elite run prevention team.
As for the Mets, they are back in Milwaukee after playing yesterday's doubleheader in Atlanta just to clinch a postseason berth. They played three games against the Brewers this past weekend. Milwaukee took two of three that series and went 5-1 against the Mets in 2024. They're off to a good start in Game 1.
Sam Long with a 1-2-3 seventh inning for KC. They lead 1-0 after seven innings.
The Royals just announced it. Ragans had some cramping issues at the end of the regular season as well.
As noted, Kansas City's bullpen was excellent the last few weeks of the regular season, with Kris Bubic and John Schreiber both becoming weapons after returning from the injured list. Lucas Erceg has been really good since coming over at the trade deadline as well. Still, I'd rather have Ragans out there, even after 80 pitches. Tough break injury there.
Ragans is chatting with his teammates in the dugout, so it doesn't look like an injury situation.
Ragans allowed four hits, all to batters due up this inning. Maybe that's the reasoning? I dunno.
Cole Ragans threw only 80 pitches in six scoreless innings. He was marvelous. Kansas City's bullpen has been excellent the last few weeks, but if the Orioles come back, this decision will be second guessed. It's 1-0 in the seventh.
The Detroit Tigers took Game 1 from the Houston Astros by a 3-1 final despite a ninth-inning rally on Houston's part that 1) chased closer Jason Foley after he recorded just one out and 2) saw the Astros load the bases with two outs. The Tigers are now a win away from advancing to the Division Series, where they'd face the Cleveland Guardians.
Tarik Skubal, the odds-on favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award, excelled in what doubled as his career postseason debut against a battle-tested Astros lineup. What we learned, in short, is that he's going to have no problem adjusting to the bright lights of October.
Skubal delivered six shutout innings, holding the Astros to four hits and a walk. He struck out six of the 23 batters he faced. He became the third Tigers pitcher in franchise history to throw at least six shutout innings in his postseason debut, and the first since Max Scherzer did it in 2011.
Skubal generated 13 swinging strikes while riding his changeup to great effect. Five of those whiffs came on the cambio, while he scored three apiece on his fastball variants (four-seamer and sinker) and another two on his slider. If you needed evidence that Skubal had adrenaline working his favor, just consider that his four-seamer averaged 97.4 mph on Tuesday -- up 0.6 mph from the regular season.
The Tigers lifted Skubal to begin the seventh inning after he began to experience cramps, inserting reliever Will Vest.
It's worth noting that Skubal had two prior brushes with injuries that required a mound visit: once after being struck in the non-pitching hand with a comebacker; the other when he appeared to twist his leg as part of his delivery. He stayed in both times.
As long as there are no unforeseen aftereffects of those issues, Skubal should be in line to pitch Game 2 of the ALDS -- provided, that is, the Tigers win one of the next two.
Third game of the day has just started in Milwaukee. Freddy Peralta vs. Luis Severino.