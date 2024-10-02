MLB playoffs scores: Live updates from Braves-Padres; Wild Card schedule, results as Mets, Royals, Tigers win

Mets beat Brewers 8-4 in back-and-forth Game 1

After two thrilling pitchers' duels to begin the day, the Brewers and Mets played a chaotic Wild Card Series Game 1 at American Family Field Tuesday night. The Brewers took a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Mets answered with three runs in the top of the second. Milwaukee scored two more to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Three lead changes in the first four innings!

Game 1 flipped for good in the top of the fifth inning, when the Mets hung a five-spot against three Brewers relievers to take an 8-4 lead. Freddy Peralta was pulled after only four innings and 68 pitches, which was a bit curious even though they weren't the cleanest innings. The Mets certainly didn't complain -- Joel Payamps and Andy Ashby retired only two of the 10 batters they faced immediately after Peralta exited the game.

The most crucial play in that fifth inning came when Jose Iglesias beat out a grounder to first base for an infield single with two outs. Payamps missed first base when he covered the bag, which allowed a run to score and also extended the inning. Iglesias was the first of six consecutive Mets hitters to reach base with two outs. Mark Vientos and J.D. Martinez each had a 2-RBI single.

The Mets punched their postseason ticket with a win in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves. That allowed them to push Luis Severino back to Tuesday, and although he wobbled early in Game 1, Severino ultimately gave the Mets six innings with four runs (three earned) allowed. He threw 105 pitches and retired the final eight batters he faced.

Given their recent workloads, setup man Phil Maton (pitched last three days) and closer Edwin Díaz (66 pitches last two days) were likely unavailable in Game 1. The four-run lead allowed Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to lean on José Buttó and Ryne Stanek for the final three innings. The final 17 Brewers to bat Tuesday made outs. Their last baserunner came in the fourth inning.

Monday's win was New York's third in three days in two different cities with two travel days mixed in. They beat the Brewers in Milwaukee in what was supposed to be their regular season finale on Sunday, beat the Braves in the first game of Monday's doubleheader in Atlanta to get to the postseason, then returned to Milwaukee and beat the Brewers in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Mets have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Lefty Sean Manaea, who's been dominant since lowering his arm slot to copy Chris Sale at midseason, will start Game 2 on Wednesday. The Brewers will give the ball to Frankie Montas with their season on the line.