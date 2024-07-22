Remember the 1995 California Angels?

It was a fun team. They had big names in Chuck Finley, Mark Langston, Tim Salmon, Chili Davis, Garret Anderson, Jim Edmonds, J.T. Snow and utility beast Tony Phillips. They had Troy Percival setting up for Lee Smith. They also had a 10 1/2-game lead in the AL West in August. It was 11 games as late as Aug. 9 and 10 1/2 games as late as Aug. 16.

They missed the playoffs. The Mariners stormed back to take control of the division and won it by a game. From Aug. 15 through Sept. 23, the Angels went 8-27. It was Sept. 20 when the Mariners would tie the Angels and Sept. 22 when they took first place. The Angels had blown a double-digit divisional lead in 33 games.

That was the fastest a double-digit division lead had ever been blown in the divisional era, which stretches back to 1969.

I said "was" because the 2024 Mariners just broke the record. It took only 24 games for Seattle to blow a 10-game lead to the Astros. That was Friday night. The Astros then won on Saturday to pull ahead by a game, though the Mariners salvaged Sunday's finale to pull back to within even.

The last time the Mariners held a double-digit lead in the AL West was 2001, when they won 116 games. Let's just say this iteration of the Mariners is not going to make a run at that record.

The Astros, meanwhile, have played like the best team in baseball since their 12-24 start. The defending champion Rangers have won eight of 12 and sit within striking range at five games out.

The Astros only play the Rangers and Mariners three times apiece the rest of the way. The Rangers and Mariners square off six more times. And let's keep in mind that the other two divisional foes are bad teams in the A's and Angels, though the Angels are getting Mike Trout back soon and the A's can explode in spurts.

In all, this has the makings of a three-team race despite the fact that it was the largest margin lead in a division just a few weeks ago. The Mariners channeling their inner '95 Angels paved the way.