Picking a No. 1 team in baseball is a bit tough right now, no? I reluctantly threw the Guardians at the top last week and they proceeded to reward me with a seven-game losing streak. OK, guys, message received. It wasn't necessary to go that nuts in convincing me you didn't belong there, but I understand that sometimes serious measures need to be taken.

The other teams that merit inclusion in a discussion for the best team in baseball haven't exactly been making strong cases, either.

Phillies - They just went through a horrible stretch where they lost 12 of 15. They won four of five and looked like they had their mojo back -- notably in The Kyle Schwarber Game in Dodger Stadium -- but then lost three to the D-backs. We can't be ready to fully trust them again just yet.

Orioles - They went through a stretch in July where they lost 10 of 15. They have looked a little better in August, but haven't exactly been inspiring. The Grayson Rodriguez injury is concerning, especially since the trade deadline acquisitions in the rotation were middling.

Yankees - The Yankees have a losing record since the beginning of July. In fact, they have one of baseball's worst records since June 14. Only the White Sox, Marlins and Rockies have been worse. Losing a home series to the Trout-less Angels? Get outta here, man.

Dodgers - It's just a feel thing here, I think. Maybe it's more than that, but I feel like every time they are starting to get right, they string together some awful games again. As an example, they won five straight coming out of the All-Star break, but then went 2-6. Then they won three straight. Then lost two in a row. This would not cut it in the playoffs. The good news for the Dodgers is the other elite teams are having similar issues.

Brewers - Am I extending things a bit to include them? They certainly don't feel like they could be considered the best team in baseball, but they are only a few games back. Don't fret, though, they perfectly blend in when we talk about black eyes. They recently lost six of nine and that stretch included losing a series to the pathetic Marlins.

In fact, did you know if you looked at the standings since the All-Star break, the two best teams by a decent margin have been the Padres and Diamondbacks? I can't put them in the top spot, though, can I? The Royals and Giants have also been good, but they aren't top-team material. Finding the sweet spot between the entire body of work and who is great right now is getting awfully tough, as the teams with the best records just aren't hitting their stride right now.

Welcome to the dog days of August.