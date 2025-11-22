We're still right in the middle of the early part of the MLB offseason where things are painfully slow. Every once in a while, we'll see a big free agent signing this early in the offseason -- Blake Snell with the Dodgers last year comes to mind -- but for the most part, it's the foundation-laying portion of the offseason for teams.

We'll gather the news and rumors for the day right here.

Cubs sign quality reliever

The Cubs have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Phil Maton to a two-year deal, The Athletic reports.

Maton, 32, had a 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 61 ⅓ innings last season. Unlike many strikeout pitchers these days, Maton doesn't throw hard, sitting less than 90 miles per hour. He induces whiffs with his cutter, sinker, and curveball and excels at limiting hard contact.

The Cubs figured out a good bullpen last season in patchwork fashion, but several of their high-leverage arms have hit free agency, including Brad Keller, Caleb Thielbar and Drew Pomeranz while Andrew Kittredge was traded back to the Orioles.

As things stand, it appears Maton will join Daniel Palencia and Porter Hodge in the late innings for the Cubs.

D-backs bring back backup catcher

The Diamondbacks have brought back catcher James McCann on a one-year deal, the club announced. The veteran was a free agent until March 21 last season and signed with the Braves, only to be released on June 22 and then sign with the Diamondbacks the following day.

In 42 games with the D-backs, McCann hit .260/.324/.431 (107 OPS+) with five homers, 17 RBI and 1.0 WAR. He remains a quality defender and is a good backup for starter Gabriel Moreno.