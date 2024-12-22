The 2024-25 Major League Baseball offseason carries on, and notable free-agent names are off the board – including the biggest name of all in Juan Soto. With the Winter Meetings well behind us and many big free agents and trade targets still available, we're still being treated to an almost daily supply of rumors regarding all of that. Speaking of which, Sunday's round of rumors can be found just below.

Dodgers may move on from Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernández was a potent and productive member of the 2024 Dodgers team that wound up winning the World Series. For a time, it appeared that Hernández and his free-agent power bat would be back in Los Angeles for 2025, but the Dodgers may be making other plans. Here's this from The Athletic:

Suzuki and Robert Jr., provided he's healthy and in peak form, should be able to approximate Hernández's levels of production, but there's much risk involved with Robert. Acquiring either in trade would of course require the Dodgers to part with talent in return. As for Kim, he's coming off major shoulder surgery and not guaranteed to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

Cardinals getting interest on arms

The Cardinals are pivoting toward a younger roster and shedding payroll in the process. As such, multiple veterans are available in trade, meaning, most notably, third baseman Nolan Arenado. As well, three Cardinal pitchers are also of interest to aspiring contenders around the league: All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, bargain starter Erick Fedde (he's owed just $7.5 million for 2025), and swingman Steven Matz. Speaking of which, MLB.com reports:

"In addition to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak saying that it is his intention to trade Arenado, St. Louis has received interest from the Blue Jays and D-backs in trading for All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, a source said. Meanwhile, veteran starting pitchers Erick Fedde and Steven Matz have drawn trade interest from the Tigers and Guardians, the source added."

All three hurlers will be eligible for free agency after the upcoming season. While Helsley, the lockdown relief ace, is the biggest name of the three, Fedde might have the most trade value. He profiles as an above-average starter, and he's on a deep-discount contract that he signed with the White Sox prior to last season after reviving his career in Korea.

Red Sox sign Sandoval

The Red Sox recently agreed to terms with veteran left-hander Patrick Sandoval on a two-year, $18.25 million free-agent contract, ESPN reports. Sandoval, 28, underwent Tommy John surgery in late June of last year, so he'll miss the early months of the 2025 season as he continues his recovery. For his career, Sandoval owns an ERA+ of 108 and an FIP of 3.96 across parts of six MLB seasons, all with the Angels.