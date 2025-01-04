Major League Baseball's offseason continues to heat up after taking things slow over the holidays. Teams now have just over a month remaining until pitchers and catchers report to camps in Florida and Arizona. As such, the next few weeks should see clubs do what they can to apply the finishing touches to their rosters. With that in mind, CBS Sports has gathered all of Saturday's most notable news, rumors, and moves below.

Dodgers in no rush to make trade after Kim signing

The Dodgers agreed to terms with South Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim on Friday. That doesn't mean Los Angeles is necessarily looking to move an infielder from their collection, however, according to what general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters.

"I think it's more that we're adding a really talented player, and [then we'll] see where things play out," Gomes told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. "It's helpful to have really strong pieces at a lot of different areas. So that's how we're viewing it right now."

The Dodgers are still expected to field a starting double-play combination of Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux. That leaves Kim as one of three potential reserve infielders on the Dodgers bench, alongside Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas.

Of course, even if the Dodgers were interested in moving Taylor (or Rojas), they'd gain nothing by admitting so publicly. Rather, there's plenty of time left for them to survey their options before deciding on the best plan of attack.

Verlander has several suitors

Multiple teams are interested in signing right-hander Justin Verlander, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Verlander, 41, is coming off an uncharacteristically poor season that saw him post a 5.48 ERA (72 ERA+) across 17 starts. Pitch-quality models continue to be high on his arsenal, however, and teams are no doubt viewing him as a rebound candidate who could slot into the middle of their rotation on a one-year agreement.

Verlander is a nine-time All Star and a three-time Cy Young Award recipient.

Blue Jays make offer to Santander

The Blue Jays have made an offer to free-agent outfielder Anthony Santander, according to Ari Alexander of Houston's KRPC 2. The terms of the offer are unknown, but Toronto is known to be one of a few teams jockeying to add the switch-hitter, who is coming off an All-Star season with the Orioles.

Earlier this week, we here at CBS Sports predicted Santander would land with the Blue Jays. Here's what we wrote:

Santander's market seems a little too quiet for a 30-year-old switch-hitter coming off a 44-homer season. Such is life anymore for non-elite corner bats. I'm penciling in the Blue Jays here because they've been connected to several top free agents this winter, suggesting they're at least somewhat open to making further additions. Plus, Toronto could certainly use an upgrade in the corner outfield or at DH.

Alexander lists the Tigers and Angels as other teams with interest in Santander.