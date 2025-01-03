Korean infielder Hye-seong Kim has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, reports The Athletic. Multiple outlets from South Korea have the deal in the area of three years and $22 million. Word of the contract comes just hours before the deadline for for Kim to sign with an MLB team or return to South Korea's KBO. He was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes last month.

Kim turns 26 later this month. In 127 games last season, he hit .326/.383/.458 with 26 doubles, four triples, 11 homers, 75 RBI, 90 runs and 30 stolen bases in 36 tries. In his KBO career, he's hit .304/.364/.403. The power has been a concern, but he's set new career highs in slugging percentage each of the last three seasons and the 11 homers last year were four more than his previous best.

MLB front offices got a few looks at Kim the last several years, as he was teammates with Jung Hoo Lee and Ha-Seong Kim in the past.

A full-time shortstop in 2021 who also spent time at third base, Kim has otherwise spent the overwhelming majority of his time on defense at second base. Even if the bat doesn't play, the expectation is Kim will be a quality defender and baserunner. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson broke down Kim's game when he was posted in early December.

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers view Kim as a starter. They'll start finding out in spring training. There could be a fit for a starter here, as there are moving parts. It looks right now as if Gavin Lux would start at second, Mookie Betts at shortstop and Max Muncy at third base. Teoscar Hernández and Michael Conforto are the corner outfielders with Tommy Edman in center. Betts could be shifted to the outfield, though, which would open a spot for Kim to start. Muncy can play second or first. Edman can play shortstop in a bind, which would shuffle the entire outfield. The bench includes Miguel Rojas, who can play multiple infield spots, utility man Chris Taylor and outfielder Andy Pages.

Looking at all of this, the Kim signing should be viewed as the Dodgers stockpiling depth. The World Series champs went through a bunch of injury adversity last season, so they know all too well how important organizational depth can be. As an added bonus, they prevent any other team from signing Kim.