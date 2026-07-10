MLB rumors: Marlins make trade deadline decision on Sandy Alcantara

Major League Baseball' s Aug. 3 trade deadline is still weeks away, and the standings remain a jumbled mess. Even so, certain contenders and likely sellers are already making plans for that important date on the MLB calendar. That means trade rumors continue to trickle in, especially now that we're well into July. Friday is no exception, and you can find the latest dose of trade talk just below.

Marlins planning to buy, keep Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara MIA • SP • #22 ERA 4 WHIP 1.25 IP 123.2 BB 33 K 92 View Profile

The surging Marlins at this writing have won six in a row, and at 52-42 they're tied for the second NL wild-card spot. They're just a half-game out of the top wild-card position, and they're just three games behind the first-place Braves in the NL East. In other words, the upstart Marlins are very much contenders.

Speaking of which, The Athletic reports that the Marlins leading up to the trade deadline intend not only to keep right-hander and former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara in the fold but also to make some targeted additions to improve their chances down the stretch. While a sharp downturn in the standings over the next three weeks or so could alter Miami's plans, they may be in the market for help in the rotation and bullpen and at third base. As for Alcantara, the 30-year-old leads MLB in innings and has a 102 ERA+ on the season. His contract includes a team option for 2027.

Red Sox's deadline status remains unclear

Sonny Gray BOS • SP • #54 ERA 2.61 WHIP 1.1 IP 89.2 BB 23 K 82 View Profile

One of the most pressing deadline questions is whether the disappointing Red Sox will sell before the deadline. They're five games below .500 going into Friday night's slate of games, but at the same time, they're just 2 ½ games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot. The Red Sox, like the Marlins, have won six games in a row. In other words, their status is uncertain.

If, however, the Red Sox wind up selling off select veterans before Aug. 3, then the Braves, leaders of the NL East, may be interested in right-handed starter Sonny Gray, The Athletic reports. The 36-year-old Gray is enjoying another standout season in 2026, and his contract includes a club option/player opt-out for 2027. The Braves are badly in need of rotation help because of injuries, and in related matters they've seen their once-sturdy lead in the NL East reduced to a mere three games over the Phillies and Marlins.