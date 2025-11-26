Major League Baseball's offseason tends to pause around the holidays. But teams were still wheeling and dealing as of Tuesday afternoon, with the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals agreeing to a swap involving veteran starter Sonny Gray. (You can read our full analysis of that deal here.) Might other teams get some business done before turning their attention to turkey? Keep it here to find out, as CBS Sports will be logging all of Wednesday's most notable moves and murmurs in the space below.

Marlins likely to reengage in extension talks with Pérez

Eury Pérez is one of the most talented young pitchers in the majors. Unsurprisingly, the Marlins have interest in locking in his services for the long haul. The Marlins are expected to reengage Pérez on extension talks at some point this offseason, according to MLB.com.

Eury Perez MIA • SP • #39 ERA 4.25 WHIP 1.05 IP 95.1 BB 32 K 105 View Profile

Miami had previously tried to extend Pérez last spring, though obviously those talks did not culminate in an agreement.

Pérez, 22, will not become arbitration eligible until next winter. In 39 career big-league starts, he's amassed a 3.71 ERA (123 ERA+) and a 3.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those contributions have been worth an estimated 3.9 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

The Marlins are also reportedly interested in extending breakout outfielder Kyle Stowers.

Rays bring back Fraley

Elsewhere in the state of Florida, the Rays have reached an agreement with free-agent outfielder Jake Fraley that will see him reportedly earn $3 million next season. Fraley had previously been non-tendered by the Rays, who obtained him off waivers back in early November.

Jake Fraley ATL • RF • #16 BA 0.241 R 31 HR 6 RBI 23 SB 4 View Profile

Fraley, 30, was originally drafted by Tampa Bay out of college. He was traded before he ever reached the majors, however, meaning his next big-league game with the Rays will be his first. Across parts of seven seasons, he's hit .248/.333/.402 (100 OPS+) with per-162 game averages of 16 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Fraley played 76 games for the Reds and Braves in 2025.