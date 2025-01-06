It's 2025, and not surprisingly some of the biggest names – including Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes – are off the board. Still, some notable free agents and trade targets remain available, and that means a daily supply of MLB rumors as we move deeper into the back half of the offseason. Speaking of which, Monday's supply of rumors can be found just below.

Arenado hoping for trade to Red Sox

The St. Louis Cardinals are shopping veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado as they lean into a youth movement and look to shed payroll. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, so he's in control of the process. Indeed, he's already reportedly invoked that clause to block a deal that would've sent him to the Houston Astros. If, however, the Cardinals and Boston Red Sox are able to agree on a swap, then Arenado would go along with it. Here's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com:

"While it remains unclear whether or not the Red Sox are strongly interested in acquiring Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado, if they do mount a pursuit of the eight-time All-Star, he won't stand in the way. "Boston is a preferred destination — if not the preferred destination — for Arenado, a hot trade candidate who has a full no-trade clause, industry sources said Sunday."

A trade to Boston would not be simple. Third base in Boston is of course occupied by franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers, and his camp has not indicated a willingness to move off the position. Perhaps that changes if they're able to acquire Arenado, but there's still the matter of Triston Casas, who's installed at first base. In other words, a trade for Arenado would probably need to be preceded by a position change for Devers or a trade of Casas or primary DH Masataka Yoshida. For what it's worth, Arenado has indicated a willingness to play first base at least some of the time for a new team.

Arenado appears to be steeply in decline at the plate, but he remains a standout fielder at third base going into his age-34 season. Fenway Park would figure to be a welcoming environment for his pull-heavy approach with the bat, and they could use his glove given the strong ground-ball tendencies of the rotation. On the money front, Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three seasons, but $10 million of that will be paid by his former team, the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals in the failed trade with Houston were reportedly willing to include between $15 million and $20 million in cash.

Yankees eyeing second-base upgrades

The New York Yankees are in need of an upgrade at second base after the departure of Gleyber Torres to the Detroit Tigers. On that front, ESPN reports the following:

"They've continued to discuss Luis Arráez with San Diego and inquired about Gavin Lux, whom the Dodgers could trade, to fill their open second-base slot."

Arráez, who turns 28 not long after Opening Day, won his third straight batting title in 2024, and he remains one of the best contact hitters in the game. On the downside, he does not much else at the plate, and he's stretched defensively at second base. Lux is coming off a solid age-26 season for the Dodgers, and he's not all that far removed from being one of the top prospects in all of baseball. That's to say, even in the back end of his 20s, there's probably still some untapped upside. That's also why the Dodgers may be reluctant to move him.

As for the Yankees, they could shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base, but that might mean everyday duty for Oswaldo Cabrera or DJ LeMahieu at third, and they no doubt like to avoid such a scenario.

Astros wary of tax threshold

You probably shouldn't expect any further major moves from the Houston Astros, and perhaps they'll even seek to shed some payroll before Opening Day. The Athletic's Chandler Rome reports:

"Throughout the winter, multiple team sources have maintained owner Jim Crane is wary of exceeding the luxury tax for a second consecutive season. After signing Christian Walker last month, outside approximations have Houston either right at or a smidge over the first $241 million threshold. More clarity will arrive after Thursday's deadline to exchange salary figures with the Astros' eight arbitration-eligible players."

The Astros are coming off a 2024 season in which they paid a Competitive Balance Tax bill for the first time under Crane. This winter, they've traded away All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who's going into his walk year, and they seem highly unlikely to bring back star free agent Alex Bregman.

Mets still shopping

The Mets have had a busy and expensive winter already, what with the signing of Soto and the additions of Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, and Griffin Canning to the pitching staff. They've also re-upped with Sean Manaea and added Jose Siri to the outfield mix. All that said, they're not done. Indeed, ESPN reports that the Mets are "still talking about adding an outfielder. And relievers. And a starter." Even though the herd of free agents and trade targets has been thinned quite a bit, there are still names available to fill all of those roles. The Mets, of course, have the resources and willingness to keep going this winter as they attempt to distinguish themselves in what should be a tough NL East.