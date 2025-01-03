It is January 3, so the slow portion of the MLB offseason continues. We've still got some big-name free agents available while some trade candidates haven't yet been moved, so some stuff needs to happen before spring training. Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander are the top bats available in free agency while the pitching side offers Jack Flaherty, Roki Sasaki and Max Scherzer. Here's the free agent tracker.

Let's get to the news and rumors for the day.

Mets have most interest in Alonso?

Though the Angels have been floated as an interesting suitor for Alonso the last few days, MLB Network reports that no team "right now has more interest in Alonso than his original employer, the New York Mets."

It's a nice fit. We've already seen Alonso be one of the most prolific sluggers in franchise history and there's a possible hole on either corner of the infield right now. The Mets could keep Mark Vientos at third base or swing him over to first. In re-signing Alonso, they'd leave Vientos at third, obviously.

For now, though the Juan Soto signing was obviously amazing, there seems like a bit of a void in the middle of the Mets' order, given their aspirations to be one of the best teams in baseball. Francisco Lindor is a top-shelf leadoff man while Soto figures to come second. Then it's Vientos and a grouping of Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Alvarez and Starling Marte for the middle of the order. Putting Alonso fourth after Vientos would really beef things up.

Flaherty reunion with Orioles? Others in mix, too

The Orioles are a "logical candidate" to land Flaherty in free agency, per MLB.com, though the Giants, Blue Jays, Tigers and Cubs are also "in the mix."

Flaherty was traded from the Cardinals to Orioles before the deadline in 2023 and the result was a bit disastrous. He had a 6.75 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 34⅔ innings. He rebounded last season to go 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 194 strikeouts in 162 innings for the Tigers and Dodgers. He was a mixed bag in the playoffs, looking everywhere from dominant to terrible in his five starts for the World Series champion Dodgers.

Kim agrees with Dodgers

The deadline for Hye-seong Kim to reach an MLB agreement was set for Friday at 5 p.m. ET, and hours before that deadline he landed with the Dodgers. Full story here.

In 127 games for the Kiwoom Heroes last season, Kim hit .326/.383/.458 with 26 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 75 RBI, 90 runs and 30 stolen bases. He has played mostly second base the last three seasons with some experience at third base and shortstop.

Assuming the plan to keep Mookie Betts in the infield remains, there's no starting spot open for Kim, so he's a depth piece.