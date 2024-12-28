We're coming up on the new year, and some of the biggest names -- including Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes -- are off the board. Still, some notable free agents and trade targets remain available, and that means a daily supply of MLB rumors. Speaking of which, Saturday's supply can be found just below.

Tigers still talking with Bregman

The Tigers would seem to have a bit of a crowded infield after the recent signing of Gleyber Torres, but that's not stopping them from seeking out upgrades. Specifically, Even Petzold reports that Detroit and free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman remain in discussions. Petzold writes:

"Mutual interest remains, but there is a gap in perceived value between the two sides as negotiations continue, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly on the situation. Notable progress has been made since the start of the offseason, particularly in the past month."

Bregman, 30, is coming off a 2024 season in Houston in which he slashed .260/.315/.453 (118 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 30 doubles in 145 games. He also won his first Gold Glove. For his career, Bregman has an OPS+ of 132 and a WAR of 39.6 across parts of nine MLB seasons, all with the Astros. He's a two-time All-Star selection, and twice he's also finished in the top 10 of the American League MVP vote.

Giants interested in Alonso

After missing out on Burnes, who inked with the division-rival Diamondbacks, Buster Posey and Giants may be pivoting to the offense. Speaking of which, here's this reporting from Susan Slusser:

"The Giants remain in the market for a first baseman or DH, too, and four-time All-Star Pete Alonso, who has hit 226 home runs in six seasons with the Mets, is on their radar."

Alonso hasn't enjoyed a particularly strong market for his services thus far, but perhaps that's starting to change. The incumbent Mets are said to have some degree of interest in bringing Alonso back to Queens, as well.

Alonso, 29, has been a rich power source for years. While Alonso still hits the ball hard and makes quality contact, he's seen his production decline from peak over the last two seasons, and his strikeout rate has crept up. Throw in his sub-par fielding, and it's fair to wonder how well he'll age. That risk will be baked into whatever contract he signs this winter.